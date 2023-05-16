East Palestine residents express hesitancy, anticipation for annual street fair three months after derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A summer kick-off event in East Palestine is being met with both anticipation and hesitation.

"I would be very cautious about it,” Mareah Bobak said.

Norfolk Southern is partnering with the East Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce for the Village’s annual street fair.

It starts next Wednesday evening for four nights, just months after a train derailed that upended thousands of lives.

All the things people normally do, like hair touch-ups, are happening in East Palestine.

“It’s pretty much back; I mean, people were afraid to come,” business owner Kay Biegenwald said. She knows some are still hesitant.

But the annual event, paused once for COVID-19, returns to the village center next week.

The East Palestine Street Fair will take over N. Market Street, this year in partnership with Norfolk Southern.

News 5 Investigators asked Biegenwald if she was surprised the event was happening after what happened in February.

“I don't think so, no I don't think so. I think because the town feels we need to pick up and go on,” Biegenwald said.

"There's rides, games, food, there's a $5,000 drawing,” Roberta Brittain said.

Brittain is the Chamber’s secretary and one of the directors.

"It's kind of a mixed review right now,” Brittain said.

News 5 Investigators asked Brittain if she thought there was that hesitancy because people are still afraid.

“Possibly, I can't totally say yes or no, but possibly. But we're moving on, and we need to take care of those health concerns we need to take care of our businesses. We need to take care of everything to make our town whole again, but we've got to move forward to do that,” Brittain said.

It will take more convincing for Mareah Bobak to go.

“I get it. Maybe it's for putting more hope into the people that they're still doing something familiar with everybody from around here, but I just don't think it's safe,” Bobak said.

Bobak lives in what was the one-mile evacuation zone and still doesn’t go out much with her baby boy.

"His health is everything, even with little interactions in town like this, like going to the grocery store. I try to spend more time in the house than out of the house,” Bobak said.

Others like William Hugar welcome the fair.

We first met him in February.

The derailment happened in his backyard on East Taggart Street.

"Now I'm beginning to feel the effects of it, okay, when you feel the effects, you go ooh...I guess I was wrong,” Hugar said.

We asked if he was going to the street fair.

“Yep, oh, of course. Might as well go to it, one of the few things we got,” Hugar said.

Norfolk Southern says it just wanted to provide support in some way. They’re covering the admission cost and passes for unlimited rides. The rail company is also paying the amusement company to bring in additional rides.

“Yeah, why shouldn't they help the people from town that can't afford to bring their kids for a night or whatever. I don't think it's a bad thing,” Biegenwald said.

The chamber hopes people will enjoy the fair for what it is.

"Try it, come down and try it one night, even if you don't feel comfortable, just give us a chance,” Brittain said.

The East Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce says they’ve already had well-attended and successful spring events.

Click here for more information on the fair.