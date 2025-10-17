Elyria Police credit this initiative for decrease in violent crime

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Police Department says a proactive approach to fighting crime is achieving results. A year after the Neighborhood Impact Unit (NIU) hit the streets, the department is touting its success in improving crime statistics.

In October 2024, News 5 reported a grant was helping to resurrect the former community policing initiative in the city.

Current Chief James Welsh was a patrol commander last year when he announced NIU’s return. He explained he was part of a similar unit when he joined the department in the nineties, and explained it had eventually been scrapped due to budget and staffing challenges.

The specialized team was to be tasked with responding to neighborhood complaints, building community relationships and focusing on violent crime.

“The goal is extra police presence and to collaborate with the community and the neighbors that live in the community,” Welsh said at the time.

For the past year, a dozen officers have been working additional shifts several days a week.

“We’re kind of that in-between for patrols and investigative, where we can spend some more time to work on something,” said Sgt. Dustin Thacker, the NIU supervisor.

He explained the unit works closely with the department’s narcotics and detective teams to investigate crimes, but also has the flexibility to attend community events, block meetings, and engage in non-crime-related encounters.

“We’re building a rapport, not just with our citizens, but we’ve built rapport with some of our city council,” Thacker said. “And if they have a direct problem with an area in their ward, then they can share that information with me.”

One year after its launch, the chief is touting the program’s achievements.

“It’s absolutely been a success. And it’s not just me saying that. Our violent crime statistics prove that it is,” Welsh said.

He said violent crime is down in nearly every category. Compared to the same period last year, shots-fired calls are down 15%, there have been 30% fewer non-fatal shootings, a 43% reduction in aggravated assaults and no homicides in 2025.

“We’ve had about 147 arrests, we’ve taken nine illegal weapons off the streets and hundreds of grams of narcotics, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl,” Thacker added.

In addition to the improved crime statistics, the department believes the unit is also helping to build community relations.

“We’re listening to their problems and they see us out there addressing those complaints. It develops trust, it develops transparency,” Welsh said.

He said he plans to keep the unit as long as he’s chief.

