Elyria to hire consultant to bring new retail to town

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria is bringing in some help to bring new business to town. City Council approved funding for the city to contract with a consulting company, hoping to retain and attract retailers.

“It’s almost dead here. We definitely need more stores,” Mary Kilijanczyk told News 5.

The South Elyria resident said she and her fiance don’t have access to a car and rely on walking or rides to get where they need to be. Because of that, grocery shopping has become more challenging in the past year.

In February 2023, their closest grocery store, a Carlisle Township Aldi, relocated.

News 5 was there when Fifth Ward neighbors and leaders vented their frustrations about losing their nearest grocer.

Another retail option was eliminated in the spring when a Family Dollar also shut down.

“We went to [Aldi] every week. And it was convenient, you know. And the Family Dollar down there - that closed down. A lot of these stores are closed down and it’s a shame,” Kilijanczyk said.

City leaders say South Elyria isn’t the only neighborhood with the space and demand for more retail. They hope to create new options for neighbors throughout the city.

“We’re looking for good-paying jobs that one, our residents can go to work for and two, that residents and people from outside can shop at as well,” said Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker.

That was motivation for the city to seek outside help from Retail Strategies. The out-of-state consultant specializes in attracting and retaining retail.

Neighboring city Lorain recently hired the company to bring grocers and pharmacies to its underserved neighborhoods.

“We’re trying to make our community better, but we’re also trying to make our citizens healthier,” Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley told News 5 in December.

Mayor Brubaker said he also has long-term economic growth in mind.

“Our people in Elyria are going elsewhere to do their shopping when there’s certainly capacity in the city of Elyria to have new and additional retail,” he said.

In a presentation to the City Council this month, Retail Strategies said research found residents spend nearly $125 million on retail outside of the city each year. The consultant aims to change the trend and bring more options to town.

“They don’t want to go to x-city to go shopping. They want to buy in their hometown, they want to support their hometown— the way it was many years ago,” Brubaker said.

He believes the city is poised for a retail boom as it awaits the planned revitalization of the Midway Mall and thinks Retail Strategies will help attract the right fit for Elyria.

“There are going to be some attractions there that I think are going to draw people to that area, and to Elyria in general,” he said. “We’re ripe for new and additional retail to come to Elyria.”

The city plans to sign a 3-year, $150,000 contract with Retail Strategies. The funding will come from revenue generated by an income tax levy and appropriated for economic development.