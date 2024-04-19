Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to close 35 stores across Ohio this week. Here's the list.

CLEVELAND — Dozens of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree locations are set to close across Ohio this week.

According to a WARN Notice issued to the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services, the Vice President of Human Resources for Family Dollar Stores said the closures should impact about 265 employees across the state.

The notice goes on to say that those employees will be laid off on or about April 20, 2024.

Here's a list of locations set to close in Northeast Ohio:

- 6704 N Ridge Road, Madison (Lake County)

- 9302 Miles Avenue, Cleveland (Cuyahoga County)

- 1250 E 105th Street, Cleveland (Cuyahoga County)

- 19 N Arlington Street, Akron (Summit County)

- 580 Vernon Odom Boulevard, Akron (Summit County)

- 2138 State Route 45, Austinsburg (Ashtabula County)

- 400 Oberlin Road, Elyria (Lorain County)

And here's a list of other locations across Ohio set to close:

- 531 W Plane Street, Bethel (Clermont County)

- 7990 Reading Road, Cincinnati (Hamilton County)

- 1121 N Reynold Road, Toledo (Lucas County)

- 650 N University Boulevard, Middletown (Butler County)

- 440 N James H McGee Boulevard, Dayton (Montgomery County)

- 519 S 2nd Street, Ripley (Brown County)

- 2372 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus (Franklin County)

- 3577 E Livingston Avenue, Columbus (Franklin County)

- 3407 Harrison, Cincinnati (Hamilton County)

- 675 E Hudson Street, Columbus (Franklin County)

- 2299 Waycross Road, Cincinnati (Hamilton County)

- 199 S. Riverside Drive, New Miami (Butler County)

- 4450 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown (Mahoning County)

- 2191 E 5th Avenue, Columbus (Franklin County)

- 2101 Central Point Parkway, Lima (Allen County)

- 15978 Cleveland-E Liverpool Road, Beloit (Mahoning County)

- 16160 Township Road 287, Conesville (Coshocton County)

- 8050 Hamilton Avenue, Mount Healthy (Hamilton County)

- 349 Cambridge Street N, Cumberland (Guernsey County)

- 7731 State Route 139, Lucasville (Sciota County)

- 11045 Main Street, New Middletown (Mahoning County)

- 8578 Market Street Ste 2, Youngstown (Mahoning County)

- 615 Walnut Street, East Liverpool (Columbiana County)

- 930 Elm Street, Racine (Meigs County)

- 360 North Main Street, Amsterdam (Jefferson County)

- 8920 State Route 160, Bidwell (Gallia County)

Earlier this year, the company had said it plans to close 600 underperforming Family Dollar locations before June. An additional 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores will close at the end of each store's current lease term.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar back in 2015 for more than $8 billion.

News 5 made several efforts to receive a comment from Family Dollar/Dollar Tree but never received a response over the course of more than a week.

Elyria might be losing a Dollar Tree, but earlier this year, an Aldi moved in nearby.

Aldi closing Carlisle Twp. store next week, relocating to Chestnut Ridge Rd. in Elyria

RELATED: Aldi closing Carlisle Twp. store next week, relocating to Chestnut Ridge Rd. in Elyria

Clay LePard is a special projects reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @ClayLePard or on Facebook Clay LePard News 5.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

