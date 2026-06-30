Euclid residents scramble after city condemns apartment complex because they say it's too dangerous

EUCLID, Ohio — Residents of a Euclid apartment complex packed up and moved out late Tuesday morning, with a noon deadline to vacate. The city of Euclid condemned two buildings, Lakeland Commons and Lakeland Tower.

Euclid apartment residents forced out with less than a week’s notice

RELATED: Euclid apartment residents forced out with less than a week’s notice

Christian Maynor said he learned about the condemnation when he returned home from work late last Tuesday.

"I had a letter on my door that stated the city of Euclid has condemned the building and all the residents must evacuate by June 30 at 12 p.m.,” said Maynor.

Angela Weaver is moving in with her son. She said she has had problems since she moved in.

"I moved in November, mid-December, my ceiling started leaking. I had a little heat, so I had to use my oven and my space heater to warm," Weaver said.

Some residents said they are not surprised the buildings were condemned.

"You got concrete falling from the balcony, the grass hasn't been cut, the weeds are this high," said resident Isaiah Lewis.

The issues were dangerous enough that Kristal Grida, with the city of Euclid, said the condemnation notice was necessary.

"There's been some deferred maintenance that reached to that level, so in order for these residents to be healthy and safe, we need them to leave,” said Grida.

Grida also said all residents of Lakeland Commons were required to leave by Tuesday at noon. Police went door-to-door to make sure everyone was out of the building.

But Lakeland Tower is open, for now.

That’s because the owner of the property has filed an appeal. Management declined to comment on Tuesday.

The city of Euclid is working to help those who are displaced.

"It's a lot for these families,” said Grida.

The city gathered several organizations to assist residents, including the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland, which will work with tenants. Elizabeth Zak is concerned about crumbling cement.

"There are also some fire safety concerns; the roof needs to be replaced, so these are big structural repairs that are really putting the tenants in danger,” said Zak.

The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless is also working to help keep residents from becoming homeless.

The appeal is expected to be heard in court next month.