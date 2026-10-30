Family, friends gather in Kent to honor woman found shot to death inside Stow home

KENT, Ohio — Dozens of 36-year-old Larretta Allison's family members and friends gathered Thursday evening outside a Kent apartment complex with music, memories and black and purple balloons in honor of Allison’s favorite colors.

Watch the video below:

STOW VICTIM VIGIL

“We were not expecting this in our family. This never happens,” said Adrian Mims. “I miss her. We all miss her. She gave me a nickname, and so from there on, everybody that’s grown, even my two sisters, called me that. But she was a good person. She really was. She didn’t deserve it,” said Mims.

Allison was found shot to death inside a Stow home Wednesday evening after police responded to the address to assist a landlord with a tenant issue.

READ MORE: 36-year-old woman found shot to death inside Stow home, police investigating

Now, Stow Police Chief Heather Prusha said the case is being investigated as a homicide, and they are still looking for a suspect.

“We are looking for the last people that spoke with her that can give us more information and point us to a suspect,” said Prusha.

Remembered for her feisty yet loving personality, Allison’s closest loved ones, including her aunt, Carolyn Mims-Nelson, said she will be missed.

“She had a mouth, and I didn’t like that. But I loved her,” said Mims-Nelson. “We are going to be the ones that back her up now.”

As the balloons floated away in the night sky, her family said they hope she knows that she’ll never be forgotten, and how much she was loved.

“Her kids are the ones that are really hurting. We hurt too because we’re going to miss her. But we are wanting justice,” said Mims-Nelson.

Mims-Nelson encourages anyone with information to come forward, especially for her two children who Allison now leaves behind.

“If everyone could please look out for these children and help them through this journey, we all would really appreciate it very, very, very much,” said Mims-Nelson.