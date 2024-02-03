Family of Lorain mother shot to death still waiting for justice nearly 3 years later

LORAIN, Ohio — Damaris Dickens is hurt, frustrated, and still waiting for closure nearly three years after the shooting death of her daughter, 28-year-old Abril Mills, and her daughter's longtime friend, Jerhonda Edwards.

Mills and her friend were found dead inside Mills's F Street home on Feb. 13, 2021; police said both women were shot multiple times. Within hours, investigators linked the attacks to the theft of $219,000 from an ATM delivery van 10 days earlier.

Dickens told News 5 she's still confident Lorain Police will finally make an arrest but is hoping investigators will keep her daughter's case on the front burner.

“The police, I have faith in them, I just don’t want them to let it die, I want them to try, and keep trying and find somebody. I don’t want it to be a cold case," Dickens said. “My biggest thing is I want to go to court and I want to face this guy, I want to face him and tell him what he took.”

Doretha Glynn, Mills's mother-in-law, told News 5 that waiting for an arrest has become increasingly difficult.

“No justice, none and it’s so terrible, it tears me up that nothing has been done, and he’s still out there somewhere and I want him," Glynn said. "It’s hurting my son, our families, we just want justice for Abril, please come forward if anyone knows anything please help us find him.”

Meanwhile, Dickens said she lost more than a daughter, she also lost her best friend.

“She was very caring, she would give you the shirt off of her back, like I’m so proud of my daughter," Dickens said. “And her biggest saying was never say goodbye, say see you later.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Lorain Police at (440) 204-2100.

News 5 is committed to following through on this developing investigation.