Final IA report finds breakdown in information gathering the day a mother of 4 was brutally killed

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police Internal Affairs has found a breakdown in information gathering the day a mother of four was brutally killed.

Carly Capek was dead inside her home last September, the victim of a homicide.

Her family raised questions about the response.

In the final 46-page Internal Affairs report, findings point the finger at some policy issues.

The report shows every call taker missed relevant comments, stating that indicates a larger problem that needs a closer look.

In listening to the calls, investigators noted call takers were listing information by what, when and who, like policy states, rather than what is actually being said.

Investigators also found the sense of urgency was missing.

As for the response time, a delayed response can not be substantiated.

The report says the dispatch for the call was within the targeted 3 minutes for priority one calls; a direct route was taken by the officer.

The 10-minute response time was comparable to the median response time of just under ten minutes.

The report also shows investigators spoke with the coroner’s office, and Capek had a stab wound that would have been almost immediately fatal.