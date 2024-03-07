Fire at historic church in Cleveland ruled accidental, services to continue at sister church

CLEVELAND — Thursday, The Cleveland Fire Department said the fire at Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal M.I. on E. 36th Street has been ruled accidental/unintentional. According to the fire department, the church has $100,000 in damage.

On Feb. 29, dozens of firefighters responded to the property that dates to the late 1800s.

Pastor Ariel Santiago has led the congregation, with deep roots in the city's Hispanic community, for many years. He said now is a time for members and the greater community to unite.



Thursday, News 5 revisited Santiago. He called the fire devastating but said church members and the greater community need to remain united.

“We cannot separate. That's what the Bible said…be together, be together with the Lord,” Santiago said.

He said leaders are still discussing the future of the damaged church.

Santiago said Friday night bible study and Sunday services will be held at a sister church on Bellaire Rd. in the village of Linndale.

Neighbors said Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal M.I., with its red brick and steeple, has always stood out among its residential neighbors. Santiago said this past weekend the steeple was taken down over safety concerns.