Former CEO of Orlando Baking Company takes plea in domestic violence case

BEREA, Ohio — On Wednesday in Berea Municipal Court, John Orlando was sentenced on lesser charges than he was facing after a July 2023 domestic violence incident.

News 5 has been covering the story since August when Orlando's accuser came forward. She asked News 5 not to share her identity because she said she was living in fear after the attack.

Former Orlando Baking Company CEO charged in Strongsville domestic violence case

The former Orlando Baking Company CEO pleaded no contest to aggravated trespassing and negligent assault, both misdemeanors. He had been facing violation of a protective order and misdemeanor domestic violence.

"As I look at John Orlando, I see a shell of a man, a coward, a manipulator, a woman beater," said Orlando's accuser in court.

On July 8, 2023, Strongsville Police records show Orlando, who was married to the accuser at the time, went to her home in violation of a protection order. Police said the pair got into a fight, and Orlando hit her in the face with a baseball bat. The police report states she grabbed a knife to flatten his tires before the bat attack but decided not to.

Orlando was represented in court by defense attorney Kevin Spellacy, the same attorney representing Cleveland business owner Bobby George on domestic violence charges.

Orlando was given the chance to speak in court, "is there anything you want me to know? No, your honor I'm just grateful to put this behind me right now. It's been a long time," said Orlando.

Orlando is ordered to have no contact with the victim, agree to a five-year protective order, serve a two-year probation, and complete a domestic violence program. Orlando is also ordered to pay a $750 fine and court costs. Spellacy declined to comment on behalf of his client after the hearing.

"I choose to end this on my terms today. The risk of him receiving an innocent verdict by a jury due to him having the best defense lawyer in the state. There is some accountability for hitting me in the face with a baseball bat and then driving off as if I were discarded garbage," said Orlando's accuser.