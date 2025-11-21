Chagrin Falls' TwoGather Inn prepares for Jobs in hotel and service industry

Workforce development and job preparation are taking center stage right now in Chagrin Falls — and a local nonprofit is getting creative with the process.

Two & Company is opening a new training space in the form of a fully renovated bed and breakfast, just as the hospitality industry continues to face a surplus of open jobs.

Nationwide, there are 985,000 hotel and hospitality openings, and many hotels are still reporting staffing shortages — from housekeeping to front desk — years after the pandemic.

The new “TwoGather Inn” aims to fill part of that gap.

It will welcome guests as a cozy retreat, while also serving as a hands-on training ground for job seekers preparing to enter the industry.

News 5 followed Two & Company through its months-long remodel of one of Chagrin Falls’ first homes.

“An 1853 house that really hadn’t been updated in decades,” said Shari Hunter, founder of Two & Company and the Two Foundation.

Steps away from the nonprofit’s flagship cafe and restaurant, the now-complete TwoGather Inn reflects the Hunters’ vision.

“Over here we have a pine cone wallpaper heading into our dining room and kitchen, and it’s symbolic of how everyone is different and unique,” Hunter said.

The home now features accommodations for six guests, two full baths, a living room, kitchen, and dining space — all redesigned with a clean, nature-inspired theme.

“Excited to finally be at this point. It’s coming together beautifully,” said Christian Hunter, president of Two & Company.

“When people come and stay here — they’re going to enjoy a beautiful place and a great community, but also be blessing so many others,” Shari added.

At the heart of the project is Shari’s son — and Christian’s brother — Derek.

“It definitely changed my life being here,” Derek Hunter said.

Derek is the inspiration behind both the nonprofit and the TwoGather Inn, demonstrating how people of all abilities can grow, thrive, and deserve equal opportunities in the workforce.

“Everything is integrated. We want to offer great, meaningful work experience for those we are training, while also offering the best community experience we can,” Christian said.

Future job seekers will train at the inn, gaining hospitality skills before stepping into the workforce.

“They’ll be able to do laundry here, bed making, cleaning, housekeeping, restocking items — anything that would be relevant experience,” Christian said.

That hands-on training, combined with existing opportunities in the cafe and restaurant, helps set participants up for long-term success.

Two & Company serves eight counties and multiple school districts, and hotels can hire directly from the program, placing job seekers in supportive environments.

“People think the common misconception is that Two & Company is just a cafe,” Christian said. “Yes, it is — but of our 130-plus business partners, they span across all different areas of the training opportunities we offer.”

“If you have a company or business and you’d like to be part of this movement, please hire from us,” Shari said.

The TwoGather Inn is now accepting reservations for November. Guest stays begin January 2026 with a two-night minimum.

For more information on their mission and ways to book the TwoGather Inn, click HERE.