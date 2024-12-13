Funeral held for 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker in Akron

Jazmir Tucker, a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by an Akron police officer on Thanksgiving night, was laid to rest in Akron Friday morning.

He was shot and killed during what Akron Police Captain Michael Miller said was a confrontation with Akron police officers.

The funeral took place at The Remedy Church, where family and friends gathered to pay their final respects.

Akron Preparatory School, where Tucker was a student, canceled school Friday so teachers and students could be in attendance.

Superintendent Ashley Miles spoke during the service about Tucker's impact in his 15 years of life.

"Jazmir was only 15, but in those years they left a mark on everyone that he encountered," she said. "He's left a mark."

Miles also announced that his basketball jersey would be retired.

There are still many questions surrounding the teen's death, including why it took almost 10 minutes for police to render aid.

Protestors gathered together on Dec. 6 to demand accountability and justice for Jazmir.

About a dozen people gathered at the corner of South Main Street and West Mill Street in Akron to demand justice and accountability from the city’s police department following the shooting death of Jazmir Tucker.

Police were in the Akron area when they heard gunshots and went to check it out. It is unclear whether Jazmir had anything to do with the gunfire heard, but body camera footage showed two officers chasing him. After Jazmir was shot, police found a gun zipped up in his jacket pocket.

Investigators have not said whether the office said he felt threatened or given any explanation for why the rifle was fired.