Going Green: Kent State adds more cannabis certificate programs to keep up with industry demand

KENT, Ohio — The marijuana industry is expanding and growing right here in Ohio, literally.

After voters approved the statewide ballot measure back in 2023, there has been a critical need to fill staffing gaps in the field.

It all comes as the cannabis industry in Ohio is now on pace to exceed $1 billion dollars in sales in just 2025.

This is a combined figure based on recreational and medical sales. This follows the first-year recreational sales, which generated more than $702 million.

Kent State University has responded to this booming market by partnering with cannabis educator Green Flower to offer expanded certification programs designed to fill critical staffing gaps in the rapidly growing field.

Stephanie Barringer, a 52-year-old grandmother of six from the North Benton area, exemplifies the success these programs can deliver.

We first introduced you to her back in January 2025.

After completing three of Kent State's online cannabis certificate programs, she has transformed her career and is now thriving in the industry.

"What has changed Stephanie from last year to now? Everything!" Barringer said.

A traumatic brain injury several years ago turned Barringer's world upside down, but when a doctor prescribed medical marijuana, she finally felt like her old self again.

This experience inspired her to educate others about cannabis benefits.

Despite her new certifications, the job search proved challenging initially, but she never gave up hope.

"I had put 51 applications in, and I hadn't gotten a single call, not an email so I started getting a little distracted," Barringer said.

Drawing on her 30-year background in the family remodeling business, she decided to create her own opportunities, all while utilizing the critical skills she learned through Green Flower and Kent State.

She purchased 20 acres near Berlin Lake and plans to open "High Tidez," a cannabis-friendly bed-and-breakfast, along with a campground called "5 O'Clock Somewhere."

In what she calls divine timing, shortly after buying the property, the general manager of Consume Cannabis, a dispensary in Alliance, offered her a position as a cannabis advisor.

"Last month, I was the advisor of the month. I absolutely have a passion to help people feel better without using opioids and on a path that is just for them," Barringer said.

Eric Mansfield, Assistant Vice President of Content Strategy and Spokesperson for Kent State University, says workforce preparation remains at the forefront of their mission.

"Almost two years later—we've seen more than a thousand jobs come into Ohio and we've had more than 270 students who joined the program so Green Flower approached us about expanding the certificates, understanding the industry better and offering some new courses that would further bring up those skill-sets for those that want to work in the industry," Mansfield said.

Kent State recently announced six new online Cannabis Career Certificate programs with Green Flower: Cannabis Associate Certificate, Cultivation Specialist, Product Development Specialist, Retail and Sales Specialist, Compliance Specialist and Medical Cannabis Specialist.

All programs can be completed in a few weeks entirely from the comfort of your home.

Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower, emphasizes the comprehensive nature of these educational programs.

"These educational programs really give you a fully well-rounded knowledge base to be able to approach this industry either as an employee because now you'll stand out as well trained for somebody that understands compliance or someone that is an entrepreneur who sees great opportunity in a wide open market," Simon said.

The growth in educational opportunities reflects the industry's expansion.

Ohio now has 186 licensed marijuana dispensaries, up from 120 the previous year.

An additional 95 dispensaries are awaiting final approval from the Division of Cannabis Control.

Ohio's cannabis industry is projected to reach $3 billion in total value, creating several employment opportunities across the state.

"I am definitely living my dream," Barringer said.

Simon finds fulfillment in seeing program graduates succeed in their new careers.

"It just brings me so much joy to hear that people are taking these programs, getting the results and then going on to start a brand new career that they absolutely love, are passionate about and make a real difference in the world," Simon said.

Kent State is actively enrolling students in the new certification programs, with the first cohort beginning Jan. 13.

Additional start dates are available throughout the year. More information on enrollment details can be found HERE.