Groundbreaking ceremony held for new transitional housing development

News 5 is following through on the efforts to help break the cycle of poverty in Cleveland.

A new development that’s been years in the making took a big step forward Thursday.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the new transitional housing at Laura’s Home, one of the few places in Cleveland for women and children in crisis and experiencing homelessness.

“Fifty percent of children living in Cleveland experience poverty,” said Linda Uveges, CEO of the City Mission of Cleveland, during the groundbreaking ceremony held outside of Laura’s Home.

News 5 first told you about the new development back in June and how it was made possible thanks to a $1.5 million gift from Dr. Fred and Jackie Rothstein.

“It’s a mitzvah,” smiled Jackie Rothstein. “In our culture and tradition, doing good is a mitzvah.”

“By giving, we get wonderful rewards in terms of feeling good and feeling happy and feeling proud,” she added.

Helping in their hometown is close to their hearts.

Jackie’s family co-founded Cleveland-based JoAnn Fabrics. Doctor Fred Rothstein was the former president of University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center from 2003 to 2015.

Philanthropy is at this couple’s core.

“We love our community, we love the people of Cleveland, and the suffering here is immense,” said Jackie. “We’re happy that we can be part of changing it for a few people.”

It will be about this time next year that the Rothstein Village will open. It will provide up to two years of transitional housing for 16 families who’ve graduated from the classes at Laura’s Home and are awaiting permanent, affordable housing. Rothstein Village will be located on the campus of Laura’s Home.

It is for children like newborn Elijah. His mother, Alexis, had just graduated from Laura’s Home.

As she cradled him in her arms, she described how much the program has meant to her and her son and how she doesn’t know where they’d be without this place. A sentiment echoed by other mothers at the groundbreaking ceremony, as well.

They described their gratitude for the support they receive here as they work to create brighter futures for themselves and their children.

“This is something that will break the cycle of poverty and homelessness, one family at a time,” said Uveges.

She said the new transitional housing will fill an important need in our community by helping mothers and children secure and maintain safe housing.

“Now, they’ll have that 18 to 24 months of stability and supportive services, not only for the moms but for the children too,” she said. “This is life-changing for our families.”

Laura’s Home does not take government funding, which Uveges says means none of this would be possible without the support of donors like the Rothsteins.

“My mom was a wonderful role model; she taught me how to give,” said Jackie Rothstein.

Inspired by her mother and herself, Jackie says they feel blessed and called on to help the mothers and children here.

“It warms my heart, and it warms his heart, and it makes us feel good,” said the Rothsteins.

You can help, too. Monetary gifts through Nov. 28, which is Giving Tuesday, will be matched by the Anderson Foundation and other generous donors.

The money raised will help with operating expenses at the new transitional housing and help properly equip each unit for the mothers and families.

Click here for more information.