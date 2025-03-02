Hot water, heat fixed at Akron apartment building: residents say it's still cold

AKRON, Ohio — Less than 48 hours after I visited the Summit Ridge Apartments in Akron last Friday for a heating issue residents were concerned about, hot water was restored. However, residents said it's still cold.

The building had been without hot water for four days and there was also no heat in the building.

Tenants outraged over no heat, no hot water at Akron apartment building

“It was miraculous," said resident Nani Milano. "The day after you left, someone came in and whatever they managed to do to, I'm assuming, temporarily fixed it. Everybody does have hot water currently. So, you know, that's a win!"

Millenia Companies, which owns the property, said that a part was on back order until July to fix the boilers at the complex. However, they were working on a quicker solution.

The city of Akron's Department of Neighborhood Assistance also posted code violations at the complex and ordered Summit Ridge to make repairs after complaints were filed by residents in three units. They had until March 14 to fix the code violations.

Residents were using ovens to heat their apartments, which caused concern by the Akron fire department.

In one of the orders imposed, Summit Ridge was ordered to install or maintain carbon monoxide detectors in all the units.

The city of Akron told me that the water and heat issues have been fixed, but several residents said with the weather dipping back down, the heat is still not working.

"As far as I'm aware, they haven't done anything regarding the heat," said Milano, who is using two space heaters to warm her apartment.

"The water heat is back, but the baseboard, it kind of feels warm, but there's no heat actually coming from it," Milano said.

News 5 reached out to Millennia about the heat issue as well as other problems residents are concerned about, such as the dark parking lot, elevator issues, pest problems and mold, but have not received a response yet.

In an earlier statement, the company told News 5:

“We take resident concerns seriously and are actively addressing issues at Summit Ridge Apartments regarding cleanliness, staff monitors, and addressing maintenance concerns. A deep cleaning is scheduled for the second week of March."

"Everything here has been like a band aid fix," said Milano, "'We fixed the problem.' But then, you know, a few days to weeks later, this is the fastest something is turned around and broken.”