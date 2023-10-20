'I have no plans to step down,' Rocky River City Schools superintendent reacts to calls for resignation

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Thursday night's Rocky River Board of Education meeting was held in a larger space because of such a large turnout. This comes after a petition with more than 843 signatures is circulating in the West side suburb.

Some families would like to see four administrators from Rocky River City Schools step down after a series of misconduct allegations and issues that News 5 has been following.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Shoaf addressed allegations of misconduct and a lack of transparency that petitioners believe the district is responsible for.

"Like many, or everybody, in the community, I am deeply upset by the actions of a few individuals that have cast a negative light on the school district," said Shoaf.

Shoaf said despite calls for his resignation, and for three other district administrators to resign, he has no plans to step down and is instead committed to moving the district forward.

He said, "the communication forum, the building advancement ideas, our organizational review are the first three steps in trying to move our district past so much of the negativity and disappointment that we've had to deal with over the years."

But, some parents and community members said they won't back down, "843 voices echo this call for change and commitment to the well-being of our community," said a petitioner who presented the board with a petition at Thursday's meeting.

News 5 asked Shoaf what could come of a petition like this one. He said, "It's everyone's right to exercise."

The petition cites concerns about the handling of emotional and mental health issues, bullying, and inclusion. Others don't think a leadership overhaul will fix those kinds of issues.

"The system no matter who is at the top, the system itself, there's things in there that need to be addressed and fixed," said Darryl Forest.

"I support our administration and I specifically support Dr. Shoaf's discussion tonight and going forward the new plan," said Ann Bush.

The Rocky River City School Board of Education said it will take a look at the petition, but it's focused on the future. Some residents said that response is too little, too late.

"It's passive, it's reactive, I would expect someone who is in a leadership position to actually lead," said Michael Russell.

Shoaf also confirmed Dr. Heath Horton, the Kensington Intermediate Principal, is still on paid administrative leave. This was after an incident was reported involving a former Rocky River High School student. Shoaf said that the investigation is taking longer than expected.