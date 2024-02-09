'I'm not going to stop': Owner of E. 139th building vows to rebuild and recreate the community that was lost

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police have an arrest warrant out for Christopher Terry, wanted for crashing into an apartment building on East 139th Street, causing an explosion that killed 68-year-old April Yarbrough, who was living inside.

Yarbrough's son Andr'e Wilson told News 5, "an arrest warrant brings some solace, but closure will only come with a solid conviction."

The building owner, Chaundra Williams, said she has been told by inspectors it is possible to rebuild her apartment building, but it will take time and a lot of funding.

"This is not the end. It's a setback. It's a major setback," said Chaundra Williams, the owner of the apartment building called "Madline's Place" on East 139th Street.

For 22 years, Williams owned the building that helped folks get back on their feet through transitional housing. One side of the complex still stands, but many windows are cracked and boarded up, and the foundation has shifted after the explosion.

"I never knew how to ask for help. Now that I need help, I'm asking for help. Jump in, help me out, help me put this back together," said Williams.

On Nov. 25, a prayer vigil was held outside the apartment building. Cleveland City Councilwoman Deborah Gray pledged her support for Chaundra and the folks who lived inside.

On Feb. 9, Gray re-visited the site with News 5 and Williams, "We are still here and we are still waiting and waiting and praying to know that hopefully we can get her building back together," said Gray.

Gray continued, "three partners that have already brought to my attention that they would like to show some interest on what they can do and what can be done."

At that November vigil, the group prayed for April Yarbrough, the woman who was killed in the explosion. They also prayed for Charlie Demore, who is learning to walk again after suffering injuries in the explosion.

"Somebody did die, we all could've died," said Demore.

Demore needed several surgeries, "when it knocked me down, the debris knocked me down and the debris was going over like this. I thought I'm getting out of here so I started crawling," said Demore.

Because of his injuries, Charlie hasn't been able to return to the job he's held for 24 years at Providence Baptist Church,

"My pastor said, Charles, when I get to walking again really good, he's going to help me get suits and stuff that I lost," said Demore.

Demore missed the community Williams created at Madeline's Place. Williams is continuing to push to get the massive amount of funding needed to rebuild.

"I'm trying and I'm not going to stop," said Williams.

At the time of the crash, Williams admits she was "taking a break" from insuring the building because she was taking care of her husband, who is ill.