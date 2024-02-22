Watch Now
Industrial Commercial Properties proposes to turn Midway Mall into business park, industrial facility

News 5
Posted at 9:19 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 21:19:01-05

Two proposals have been made to reimagine the Midway Mall in Elyria.

Almost two weeks ago, we learned of one of the proposals, the Center for Food Innovation, which would turn the mall into a mixed-use year-round agricultural center called “The Garden.”


The second proposal was made by Industrial Commercial Properties, which submitted two ideas.

“This would be our seventh mall redevelopment, so we have a playbook, a script to follow,” Jeff Martin with Industrial Commercial Properties said.

One idea was to create a multi-tenant business park using the existing mall. The next was demolishing the building to rebuild a new industrial facility for a single tenant.

The Lorain County Port Authority will be seeking public input before it’s vote in the next couple of months
.
“We'll review the aspects of each project including the financials involved and viability and we'll make a determination, and then we'll vote,” Jim Miller with the Lorain County Port Authority said.

