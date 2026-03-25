'It's absurd.' Uber and Lyft drivers get creative amidst surging gas prices

CLEVELAND — If you feel like you’re paying more at the pump lately, you’re not alone.

According to AAA, gas prices across Ohio are sitting at nearly $4 per gallon for regular unleaded.

They continue to rise due to supply chain issues and the ongoing conflicts between Iran and the U.S.

The prices are putting pressure on drivers across Northeast Ohio—especially those who rely on their cars to make a living.

At the Yorktown Service Plaza in Parma Heights, along Pearl Road, prices on Wednesday morning offered some relief compared to the statewide average, with regular unleaded at $3.39 per gallon cash or $3.49 with credit.

Still, for ride-share drivers, the cost adds up quickly with prices hitting nearly $4 per gallon in some places.

Cleveland-area drivers working with Uber and Lyft say they’re feeling the strain—and changing how they operate to keep a steady stream of cash.

Instead of driving around searching for passengers, many drivers are now staging near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and waiting in a designated ride-share lot off Brookpark Road for trip requests.

They say the strategy consists of preplanning routes and staying within a 15-minute radius of the airport and downtown for drop-offs.

Ride-share drivers say airport trips are more predictable and often offer better fares and, sometimes, tips.

To stretch their dollars and save on gas, some drivers told News 5's Mike Holden they are turning their cars off completely while waiting in the queue for rides.

"I wanna have my heat on in here, but I can’t! You can’t waste the gas, so I'm layered up," John, a local ride-share driver, said.

Regardless, he says the state of the economy and rising prices are not helping matters.

“It’s pretty much killing us. You fill up two or three times a day and it just keeps adding up,” John said.

It’s not just ride-share workers struggling with gas prices.

DoorDash says it’s offering limited relief to drivers through fuel incentives.

Those who drive at least 125 miles per week can receive a small bonus, typically $5 to $15.

Drivers using the company’s debit card can also earn increased cash back on gas purchases.

Despite higher prices, ride-share drivers say demand hasn’t dropped significantly—especially around the airport.

It's constant as many travelers are choosing not to utilize airport parking lots.