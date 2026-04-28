'It's critical we pass this to avoid cuts.' Solon City Schools looks for voter support with upcoming Issue 4

SOLON, Ohio — Voters in Solon and Glenwillow are being asked to decide the future of their schools as the Solon City School District prepares to place Issue 4 on the May 5 ballot.

District leaders say the proposed tax levy is critical to maintaining Solon’s top-ranked academic standing and avoiding potential cuts to staff and programs.

But for some residents, the financial impact is a growing concern in an already challenging economy.

Supporters argue the levy is an investment—not just in education, but in the long-term strength of the community, including property values.

Opponents and undecided voters, however, question whether now is the right time for a tax increase.

Solon City Schools Superintendent Fred Bolden says the district’s success is built on a “whole child” approach that focuses on academics, athletics, arts, and extracurricular activities.

The model has helped the district earn high marks on the state report card, with a graduation rate near 99% and recognition as one of Ohio’s top-performing districts.

Still, Bolden warns that failure to pass the levy could have significant consequences.

“It’s gonna have to come through the aides and our teachers. We’d like to avoid that if at all possible,” Bolden said.

He noted that specific cuts have not yet been determined.

Issue 4 proposes a permanent 6.9-mill increase.

For homeowners, that would cost about $242 annually per $100,000 of home value—roughly $484 a year for a $200,000 home.

If approved, the levy is expected to generate about $11 million annually.

District officials say those funds would go toward maintaining staffing levels, preserving smaller class sizes, and supporting student programs.

This is also the district’s first levy request since 2018.

Bolden adds that state funding remains limited, with Solon receiving among the lowest per-pupil funding levels statewide.

Without additional local revenue, he says the district could face a $10 to $11 million shortfall over the next three to five years.

Community reaction is mixed.

Some residents say the levy is necessary to preserve the district’s reputation.

“I hope that it passes. I think it’s needed to keep the schools at the same level they’ve been for many years,” said Todd Behrens, a Solon parent with two children in the district.

Others point to financial strain but acknowledge the importance of keeping schools running with their consistent pattern of success.

“It is a big ask for the community, but I think it’s an important ask to allow the schools to remain where they are," Behrens said.

Others expressed skepticism, saying the district may need to “find something different" to secure necessary funding.

“Nobody’s gonna go for that off the rip, unless they just trust the district—but I’ll say it’ll take a while."

If Issue 4 fails in May, it could return to the ballot in November.

District leaders warn that a second failure would likely lead to staffing cuts and program reductions.

News 5 will continue to track Issue 4 ahead of the May 5 election.