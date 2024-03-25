'It's kind of surreal': Notre Dame College faculty and staff prepare for life after school's closure

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Walking around Notre Dame College’s 48-acre campus in South Euclid feels different after the college’s decision to close following the spring semester, citing significant debt, rising costs, and declining enrollment.

"I know a lot of places you're kind of treated as a spare part, and I never felt that here,” said Alan Braun, an adjunct mathematics instructor who has taught at Notre Dame College for more than two decades.

He’s bracing for the future.

“I'm mostly retired, so I'm not really looking for anything full-time,” Braun said. But you know, I hope to stay in some higher education. I have some options…not quite sure.”

On Feb. 29, news broke that the small, private Catholic school, which is home to about 1,200 students and 300 full-time and part-time faculty and staff, would close.

Watch News 5's original report after Notre Dame College announced it would be closing and it was working with partner schools to help students navigate their next steps.

Notre Dame College in South Euclid will close at end of Spring Semester 2024, school announces Thursday

News 5 has continued to follow through on the story, covering its impact on students, student-athletes, the neighborhood, and the city.

On March 13, News 5 reported on the college fair set up on campus to introduce students to partner schools that have agreed to accept students in good standing and honor their credits and tuition/financial aid.

Watch News 5's report from March 13, when students attended a college career fair.

Notre Dame College students meet with partner schools ahead of closure

On March 25, News 5 returned to campus for a career fair specifically for faculty and staff.

"It's kind of surreal," said Shellsea Burns, who was hired a few months ago as an academic advisor for the school’s TRIO Student Support Services Program. The program focuses on helping first-generation students, income-eligible students, and students with documented disabilities.

Burns finished her Strategic Communication and Public Relations degree at Notre Dame College in December.

She said her supervisor, Dr. Sandra Golden, is one of the reasons she decided to work at the school.

“She's a first-generation student herself. So, her passion to make sure that underserved students are empowered academically, socially, and culturally really drew me to the job,” Burns said.

It was a full circle moment for Burns, and now, she feels uncertainty and empathy for colleagues who’ve built long-standing careers at the college.

“But then in a way I was kind of optimistic for the change and the growth,” Burns said. “So, I'm open to the transition of letting God lead me."

She met with some of the 25 employers at the career fair, which included colleges, universities, Beachwood City Schools, and Southwest General Health Center.

Burns said she’d love to land a communications or public relations role.

She will graduate in May as part of the college’s final class, and commencement is set for May 4.

“What will you miss the most…being able to say I spend time here at Notre Dame? News 5 asked Burns.

“You got that personal experience with the professors…with the staff, faculty and students,” Burns said. “So just that that family orientation that you kind of feel on campus. I'll miss that.”