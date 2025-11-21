'It's the gift that keeps on giving': Growing impact of mental health, trauma services at May Dugan

CLEVELAND — We know it can be difficult to find help for children and adults dealing with behavioral health or trauma issues.

It is why we are following up with the May Dugan Center, a Cleveland nonprofit on the city’s West Side that provides several social services, because they told News 5 a year ago they were working to expand access to these in-demand services.

Over the past year, behavioral health resources at May Dugan have grown by nearly 20%. Now, they’re serving about 520 people a year, of all ages.

The May Dugan Center on Bridge Avenue regularly provides food assistance to the community and has for years, but its umbrella of social services also covers behavioral health.



“I always wanted to be someplace I could help,” said Christine Wanchick, 75.

Wanchick loved being a nurse—a profession and a passion that put her on the frontlines of helping people.

“Because they trust you as they do, you’re standing on sacred ground,” she said, describing nursing as a privilege.

Wanchick now puts that kind of trust into Sue Kucklick, LPCC-S, her counselor at the May Dugan Center.



“I’ve been, since my very late teens, dealing with the challenge of bipolar depression,” said Wanchick.

She has been receiving weekly mental health counseling through May Dugan’s behavioral health resources since last year.

“It has been such a good experience for me, and I’m sure it could be for many other people,” said Wanchick.

“It was actually done by one of the patients here and reminds me of that journey,” said Anne Spelic, LISW-S, senior director of integrated health and wellness at May Dugan Center.

A picture of a tree drawn by a mother who is now nine months sober hangs on Spelic’s office wall.

“It’s to remind me of just meeting people where they are,” said Spelic. “Just take a breath and be there with them has a huge impact.”

She said the woman came to May Dugan for help after failing treatment multiple times.

Now, she’s finished drug treatment. She has finished residential treatment and an intensive outpatient program. She has completed aftercare. She is taking parenting and doing anger management classes while in the process of getting her children back.

“She’s done all of this work, and I got to be along for that journey because we simply met her where she was,” said Spelic. “I told her, ‘I believe in you and we’re going to take this one step at a time.’”

Spelic said that over the past year, they’ve added a child and adolescent therapist, parenting classes, an aging adult therapist, and grief groups for seniors and trauma survivors, who are their fastest-growing patient population—people who have been victims of crime or violence, and people who have PTSD.

“We’ve really taken steps to kind of connect the dots and make sure someone can come in here and not have to go seven places,” said Spelic.

More services, more patients, and more patients with a greater need for help, said Spelic.

Despite all they’ve added, Spelic said she anticipates losses next year, including funding cuts from Cuyahoga County, Medicaid cuts, and the uncertainty around enhanced ACA subsidies.

Statement from David Merriman, director of Cuyahoga County Health and Human Services, regarding cuts:

"Programs funded by Cuyahoga County to support Health and Human Services are critically important to the health and well-being of our communities. Our HHS team and dozens of partner organizations work every day to address the needs of our most vulnerable residents.







The county has conducted a close evaluation of the overall budget, and we are doing all that we can to support partner agencies while managing current fiscal challenges."

“It’s going to be this perfect storm where we’re going to be really reliant on the community to help us to continue to help those most in need,” said Spelic.

Spelic said she is worried, but they remain committed to helping people weather whatever storm they may face.

“When I was born, Cleveland was in the midst of one of the greatest blizzards they ever had,” said Wanchick.

Wanchick has been weathering storms her whole life.

Now, on her 75th birthday, Wanchick said her younger self wouldn’t believe how good she feels.

“It is amazing to me,” she said.

Wanchick was diagnosed with depression at age 19. It was not until she was 30 that she received the correct diagnosis of bipolar depression.



After years of battling stigma, different treatments, and symptom management, she said she’s never felt more excited to be alive and present in every moment.

“And I’ll be able to savor it fully in a way I couldn’t have when I was younger,” she said. “So, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

You can call the May Dugan Center at (216) 631-5800 to find out whether they offer services for you, your family, or a loved one.

The May Dugan Center is a nonprofit and does not charge for its services.



