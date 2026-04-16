'It's worth the wait!' Birdtown Brewing officially opens in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It’s been more than a decade in the making—and on Thursday, the wait is finally over.

Birdtown Brewing officially opens its doors in Lakewood, transforming a historic church into one of the area's most unique brewery spaces.

Located on Quail Street, the new brewery is housed in the former St. Gregory the Theologian Catholic Church.

It's a building rich in history that’s now been reimagined as a modern taproom.

What was once a place of worship is now being described as a “spiritual experience of a different kind.”

Plans to convert the church into a brewery were approved more than a decade ago, with the project taking roughly 12 years to fully come to life.

Guests will find a spacious, one-of-a-kind setting—complete with high ceilings, detailed architecture, and a capacity of about 260 people, plus an outdoor patio.

Birdtown Brewing is offering a full lineup of house-made beers crafted by brewer Zach DelPriore.

For food, there’s a major addition drawing buzz.

For the first time on Cleveland’s west side, beloved Cleveland staple Geraci’s Pizza will have a presence inside the brewery with a full menu.

Birdtown joins a small but growing list of breweries repurposing former churches across Ohio, including Bell Tower Brewing Co., located near Kent State University.

Doors officially open at 4 p.m.

Birdtown Brewing will operate Monday through Sunday.

For more information, click here.