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'It's worth the wait!' Birdtown Brewing officially opens in Lakewood

Located on Quail Street, the new brewery and restaurant sits inside the former St. Gregory the Theologian Catholic Church
On Thursday, guests will find a spacious, one-of-a-kind setting—complete with high ceilings, detailed architecture, and a capacity of about 260 people, plus an outdoor patio
'It's worth the wait!' Birdtown Brewing officially opens in Lakewood
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LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It’s been more than a decade in the making—and on Thursday, the wait is finally over.

Birdtown Brewing officially opens its doors in Lakewood, transforming a historic church into one of the area's most unique brewery spaces.

Located on Quail Street, the new brewery is housed in the former St. Gregory the Theologian Catholic Church.

It's a building rich in history that’s now been reimagined as a modern taproom.

What was once a place of worship is now being described as a “spiritual experience of a different kind.”

Plans to convert the church into a brewery were approved more than a decade ago, with the project taking roughly 12 years to fully come to life.

Guests will find a spacious, one-of-a-kind setting—complete with high ceilings, detailed architecture, and a capacity of about 260 people, plus an outdoor patio.

Birdtown Brewing is offering a full lineup of house-made beers crafted by brewer Zach DelPriore.

For food, there’s a major addition drawing buzz.

For the first time on Cleveland’s west side, beloved Cleveland staple Geraci’s Pizza will have a presence inside the brewery with a full menu.

Birdtown joins a small but growing list of breweries repurposing former churches across Ohio, including Bell Tower Brewing Co., located near Kent State University.

Doors officially open at 4 p.m.

Birdtown Brewing will operate Monday through Sunday.

For more information, click here.

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