'It's worth the wait!' Birdtown Brewing officially opens in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It’s been more than a decade in the making—and on Thursday, the wait is finally over.
Birdtown Brewing officially opens its doors in Lakewood, transforming a historic church into one of the area's most unique brewery spaces.
Located on Quail Street, the new brewery is housed in the former St. Gregory the Theologian Catholic Church.
It's a building rich in history that’s now been reimagined as a modern taproom.
What was once a place of worship is now being described as a “spiritual experience of a different kind.”
Plans to convert the church into a brewery were approved more than a decade ago, with the project taking roughly 12 years to fully come to life.
Guests will find a spacious, one-of-a-kind setting—complete with high ceilings, detailed architecture, and a capacity of about 260 people, plus an outdoor patio.
Birdtown Brewing is offering a full lineup of house-made beers crafted by brewer Zach DelPriore.
For food, there’s a major addition drawing buzz.
For the first time on Cleveland’s west side, beloved Cleveland staple Geraci’s Pizza will have a presence inside the brewery with a full menu.
Birdtown joins a small but growing list of breweries repurposing former churches across Ohio, including Bell Tower Brewing Co., located near Kent State University.
Doors officially open at 4 p.m.
Birdtown Brewing will operate Monday through Sunday.
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