Killer of a man on his way to work continues to elude police; family pleads for help more than a decade later

CLEVELAND — It has been 11 years since a 30-year-old father, son, husband and Cleveland Clinic anesthesia technician was shot and killed while waiting for a bus for work. But, the family of Stephen Halton Jr. will not give up hope that the killer will be caught. No matter how hard Stephen Halton, Sr tries to forget, he clearly remembers Jan. 11, 2014.

“It’s a horrible thing, the pit in your belly knowing that your son is not there,” explained Stephen Halton, Sr.

A decade later, the shooting death of a Cleveland Clinic worker remains a mystery

Police believe that Halton, Jr. was the victim of a random act of violence. He got called in early that morning because his help was needed for a transplant surgery.

“He got a call that there was a liver transplant, that they needed him,” explained Halton, Sr.

His family said Halton, Jr. loved his job.

“Stephen was a hard worker, they called him Speedy Stevie at the Cleveland Clinic, “ Halton Sr. explained.

When his family discovered he did not show up for work and did not call work, they knew something was terribly wrong. They started calling local hospitals and police. Soon Halton, Sr. said Cleveland police were at the door with the heartbreaking news.

Cleveland police request assistance from BCI in solving homicides of Aliza Sherman, Stephen Halton, Ryan Dixon

“Do you think you can forgive this person? I think I would have to,” said Halton, Sr.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation took over the case in 2021. But still, the killer has not been caught.

“We’re just so happy they’re still looking for the killer,” said Halton, Sr.

Stephen Halton, Sr is a pastor; he has hope that someday the killer who took so much from him will arrested. Until that day, the Halton family relies on their faith to help them get through each day without Stephen Halton, Jr.

“For every holiday, for every birthday, ever family get together, he’s not there,” said Halton, Sr.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO or contact Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. There is a $20,000 reward for information in connection with this case.

Family of slain Cleveland Clinic worker trying to crack 7-year-old case

