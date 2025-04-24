Leaked VA email provides list of 'mission critical' jobs the agency intends to keep on board

CLEVELAND — It's a story we've been following for months, but with hardly any answers.

The Veterans Affairs layoffs started shortly after President Donald Trump took over the Oval Office.

We've heard from several current and former VA employees who declined to go on camera as they said they feared retaliation from the department.

However, a former Cleveland VA psychometrist interviewed with me in early March with the stipulation that her identity be concealed.

She showed us an email from Feb. 24 notifying her of her termination due to her performance not meeting the burden to demonstrate that her further employment at the agency was in the public's interest.

"We were told we were patient-facing and direct patient care, and we wouldn't be affected, but then I was sitting at my computer and filing through some emails. All of a sudden it came through and I opened it and didn't even realize what it was. I started reading it and immediately started shaking and didn't even comprehend that this was actually happening," the former Cleveland VA psychometrist told me March 4.

This former Cleveland VA psychometrist said prior to that letter of termination, she had only ever received five-star reviews from her supervisors.

Since the beginning of our coverage, I have continuously asked VA spokespeople for specifics, including:



How many Cleveland VA were terminated altogether?

How many Northeast Ohio VA employees have been terminated altogether?

How many of those are veterans?

Have non-probationary employees been terminated from NEO VAs? If so, how many?

Have any Northeast Ohio VA employees been reinstated?

Have any Cleveland VA employees been reinstated?

What positions did employees hold that were terminated in NEO?

None of those questions have been answered, nor have we been provided a reason as to why that information isn't available to us.

We asked VA Press Secretary Pete Kasperowicz again on Tuesday.

"We can’t comment on probationary removals due to pending litigation," Kasperowicz stated.

American Federation of Government Employees Local 2823 President James Swartz told me his union isn't receiving any information either. He heads the benefits side of the union, which represents approximately 1,000 employees.

"The sad part, most of our information is coming off Reddit," Swartz said. "So far, they've been pretty dead on, the articles that I've got from there. It's kind of sad really."

Swartz told me the general consensus among his union members and employees is frustration and feeling scared.

"There are many of the people I represent who have been working for the VA for a number of years. They're too young to retire and too old to really have time to start over and they're afraid of losing their benefits. They're afraid of losing their jobs," Swartz shared. "It's the uncertainty and the anxiety every day."

The VA confirms its goal is to reduce the number of full-time equivalent positions to 2019 levels — roughly 398,000 employees — down from about 470,000 employees currently as part of the VA's Agency Reduction in Force and Reorganization Plan. That would be a 15% decrease in staff.

As we reform VA, we are guided by the fact that even though the Biden Administration astronomically grew the department’s budget and number of employees, VA wait times and backlogs increased.



We are doing things differently. Our goal is to increase productivity, eliminate waste and bureaucracy, increase efficiency, and improve health care and benefits to Veterans. We will accomplish this without making cuts to health care or benefits to Veterans or VA beneficiaries. VA Press Secretary Pete Kasperowicz

However, Swartz receives 100% of his healthcare from the VA, and said he's already seen the elimination of staff negatively impact the medical department.

"I actually just had an appointment last night and there was a line of all the veterans that was just the part where you go to get checked in. The staff there are wonderful and I have nothing but respect for the health care that I get from there and I'd love to be able to continue to get it," Swartz explained. "If you were to go to a restaurant and you don't have enough kitchen staff, you don't have enough wait staff, you don't have anybody who's able to clean, what kind of service are you going to get in that restaurant?"

Swartz alleged that using artificial intelligence to accept medical calls is an idea being bounced around the agency right now.

"Do I push one? Do I push two? Do I push three? Do I hang up, try again, or I just say the heck with it? I'm not going to get the help I need. You don't understand the system, you don't understand what you're supposed to be asking for and that's why you call the VA in the first place," Swartz said.

The VA told me it's conducting a comprehensive, data-driven review of all agencies and processes within the department with the goal of fixing the problems that have kept VA on the Government Accountability Office’s high-risk list since 2015.

"We’re going to maintain VA’s mission-essential jobs like doctors, nurses and claims processors, while phasing out non-mission essential roles like interior designers and DEI officers. The savings we achieve will be redirected to Veteran health care and benefits," Kasperowicz said.

The part about maintaining doctors, nurses, and claim processors is true, according to an April 16 email provided to us by a source.

The email revealed dozens of VA positions that are referred to as mission-critical, not being eligible for the Deferred Resignation Program nor the Voluntary Early Retirement Authority, essentially meaning those employees are safe, at least for now.

The Volunteer Early Retirement Authority allows for early retirement, but it would be a reduced payout, according to our source. The program will be offered until Sept. 30, 2025.

Any employee approved for the Volunteer Early Retirement Authority must retire no later than the end of September, according to an email from VA Secretary Doug Collins to all VA mailboxes on April 4.

Our source explained the Deferred Resignation Program is simply quitting, but still receiving pay for a short amount of time.

"It's a fancy way of going on the unemployment line," our source said.

To name about a dozen other VA positions that are deemed safe from the layoffs include:



General Health Science (Chiropractors, Expanded Function Dental Auxiliary)

Addiction Therapist

Acupuncturist

Physician Assistant

Dental Hygienist

Blind Rehabilitation Specialist

Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor

Veterans Crisis Line

Pharmacist

Audiologist

Occupational Therapist

Dietitian

While Psychology is also listed in the email provided to us, the VA has previously confirmed two Cleveland VA psychometrists were laid off, which means those positions fall under the psychology department.

Some other positions included in the list that aren't medical related include:



Electronics Technician

Pest Controller, Elevator Mechanic

Laundry and Dry Cleaning Equipment Repairing

Chaplain

Telephone Operating

Plumbing

Pipefitting

Boiler Plant Operating

Gardner

Tractor Operator

Cemetery Caretaker

Cook (Cook and Cook Supervisor)

In the same email containing the list of occupations, the VA Acting Under Secretary for Benefits, Michael Frueh, stated, "VA cannot provide assurance regarding the certainty of your position moving forward."

For me to hit my full retirement I have to go until March of next year. I have almost 33 years of federal service. I don't know if I'm going to make it. I don't know what tomorrow brings. AFGE 2823 President James Swartz

Swartz doesn't blame the VA for what's happening within the agency. He does blame the current presidential administration for politicizing it.

"I'm hoping that by being able to come forward and talking with you, at least folks will be aware of what's going on and our representatives will have a better idea of the impact that their decisions are making on the general public and the veteran population," Swartz said. "I want veterans to know. I want their families to know. I want the public to know. I want the taxpayers to know what's going on with their money, what's going on with their benefits. I'll be honest. I don't have a dog in the fight. I don't have a reason to sit here and make up anything. Veterans need to know. We have over 15.8 million veterans."

Swartz encourages everyone to call or email their local, state, and federal political leaders about the VA layoffs.

"Do your research and if you see something that interests you or kind of spikes your curiosity or even makes you angry, do your due diligence and look into it. Don't take my word for anything. Don't take their word for anything. Do your own research. Make your own decision. Don't let them politicize veterans or their families," Swartz stated.

