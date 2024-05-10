'Long overdue': We handed her an envelope that she's been waiting for

CLEVELAND — Customers are finally getting paid back. That after News 5 followed through on its investigation into a Cleveland shop called Glass Doctor.

We have been tracking the progress after some clients said they paid Glass Doctor and then didn’t get the products or services.

“You try to be understanding. You try to listen,” said former customer Brittany Tucker, Cleveland.

She told us she has made an effort but wasn’t able to figure out why she hadn’t gotten her money back from Glass Doctor. “You can only have so much sympathy, empathy for the whole situation,” she told us in a recent interview.

FOLLOWING THROUGH ON OUR INITIAL INVESTIGATION

Earlier this year, we told you Tucker had paid nearly two grand as a deposit on glass doors for her shower. then Glass Doctor didn’t show up.

Glass company breaks promises, customers say; owner apologizes

“It never crossed my mind that I wouldn’t get what I paid for,” said Tucker during that report.

After the persistence of News 5 Investigators, Glass Doctor dropped off something for Tucker at our station.

“Okay. So, it looks like a check in the amount that I deposited for my doors,” she said after opening the envelope.

“And how do you feel about that?” we asked.

“Long overdue,” she replied.

REACTION FROM CLE GLASS DOCTOR OWNER

The shop’s owner, Matt Kelly, was not in the office but told us over the phone he’s getting through the BBB consumer complaints on his weekends. Kelly said, “There’s really no good reason” it took so long to address customers’ complaints, but there was miscommunication internally, and they were short-handed.

“My thought at that time was how many people has he done this to?” said Darrell Forbus who was another customer we told you about. He has his $400 deposit back after waiting a long time. “14 months for $400 and all it would have taken would have been 2 or 3 phone calls and the whole thing could’ve been rectified,” said Forbus.

And Maria Hartwig, Grafton, had problems with her Glass Doctor project. “I finally said listen, I’ve had it. Just give me my money back. (They said), ‘Oh, we don’t give money back.’” said Hartwig in our previous report.

She texted us recently saying she and Kelly came to an agreement; she’s in the process of being paid back and thanked News 5 Investigators for our follow-through.

'I was so angry': More frustration with glass company after News 5 Investigation

And she wasn’t alone. “I’m sure without Channel 5 and you getting involved. I’d still be sitting here with $400 less,” said Forbus.

“Did you ever think you’d get it back?” we asked Tucker.

“No. So, that’s the thing,” she replied. “I’m very grateful (for) all of your hard work. Thank you guys for staying on top of the case.”

We got word of the Glass Doctor problems after customers reached out to us. If you have a story suggestion, call our Investigator Tip Line at 216-431-4356 or email InvestigatorTips@WEWS.com

Here are some notes from our conversation with Matt Kelly:

“Everything has picked up pace…turnaround times are better,” said Kelly. “Customer service is a key focus that I am personally handling…I am spending time on the weekends to do that,” he told us.

We asked what he would say to a potential customer who might question whether to use Glass Doctor for their project. “We are the same company we’ve been for (30+) years,” he said. “We have experienced employees who know what they’re doing.” He mentioned they had difficult times after COVID, and “it’s taken a couple years to get back where we’ve always been with high quality and fast service.”

