Lorain superintendent 'scared' about funding future

Ohio schools are anxiously awaiting the final state budget, which must be passed by June 30.

“We have to come up with a five year forecast for the schools to say how we’re going to spend our money for five years but the state tells us every two years how much money we’re going to get, and right now, we don’t know,” said Lorain City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham.

“I’m somewhere between nervous and a little scared based on what I keep hearing about where we’re going to end up being when it’s decided in June.”

In November 2024, voters rejected a permanent improvement levy.

In response to a deficit, the district offered teachers on the higher end of the pay scale a $65,000 severance package to move on. It would allow the district to hire teachers on the lower end of the pay scale.

News 5 has learned, 43 teachers accepted the deal.

"We’re losing some good people in there and again these are names and faces and people that have cared about our kids for 20, 25, 30 years, so that part’s difficult because they’d be difficult to replace,” said Graham. “We have a whole lot of people at that level, I think we had 200 people eligible, so we still have a lot of experience and quality people here to bring on those younger people.”

Lorain Education Association President Julie Garcia said those younger teachers feel a little more secure.

“Because of our collective bargaining agreement, it’s almost last in first out,” she said. “For those young teachers this gives them a chance to get their foothold, they’re getting in here and they’re deciding if they’re going to stay or if they’re going to go.”

Building maintenance is also a concern at some of the older buildings in the district.

“Roofs are starting to go and HVAC starts to go,” said Graham. “What we had projected to rebuild a roof or replace a roof is going to cost multiples of what we originally thought.”

Graham said it’s tough to budget because they don’t know how much things are going to cost at the time they’re needed.

“Budgeting is easy when things are predictable and right now things aren’t,” he said. “Please reach out to your legislators, and talk to your people in the know and help defend the schools.”

Earlier in April and after I interviewed Graham and Garcia, the Ohio House passed a budget bill that slashed funding for public education. It’s now in the hands of the state senate.

LCS will also need to put a renewal levy before voters.

According to Christa Lokiec, the director of communications and community relations, the money generated would go directly into the general fund, which is the primary operating fund for the district.

"These dollars support essential everyday operations, including teacher and staff salaries, classroom programs, educational resources, etc.," she said. "This is not new funding, but a continuation of existing financial support that helps maintain our current educational programs and services for students."