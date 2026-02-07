Mail is back at Akron apartment after USPS suspended service due to cockroach infestation

AKRON, Ohio — The mail is back at Spring Hill Apartments in Akron after the United States Postal Service suspended its service due to a cockroach infestation.

“I appreciate Freedom Bloc because I went to them, and that was my cry out,” said Marsha Andrus, a resident and the Tenant Council President of Spring Hill Apartments.

Andrus said her hope is being restored because of people like Rev. Raymond Greene Jr. from The Freedom Bloc, an Akron organization that helps tenant unions in Summit, Stark and Trumbull Counties.

“Our job is technical assistance. (We) help them develop the structure to collect complaints and actuate their power together to get the results that they need to get,” said Greene Jr.

News 5 first met Andrus and Rebecca Drurey more than a week ago when they told us the postal service suspended Spring Hill apartments' mail service following a cockroach infestation.

Cockroach infestation at an Akron apartment building leads USPS to suspend mail service

RELATED: Cockroach infestation at an Akron apartment building leads USPS to suspend mail service

Days later, there’s a new sign posted on Andrus’ door to let neighbors like Roberta Shelton know their mail is back in service as of early Tuesday afternoon.

“I really appreciate her for everything that she does. She sticks her neck out for everybody. She does everything,” said Shelton.

Even Drurey said she’s thankful for Andrus.

“I’m happy that the mail is back, and that they’re starting to get stuff started in here,” said Drurery.

On Thursday, Akron leaders provided an update on its Housing Compliance Division’s plan with building management to address the apartment complex’s conditions, along with unresolved maintenance or repair issues in people’s units.

“Every time we look, there’s somebody in here and that is a good thing. We are so happy that we’re not just a conversation,” said Andrus.

Akron officials even said they met in person with building management to talk about mail restoration and how they should improve communication with residents.

But we have yet to hear back from the vice president of the Michigan-based Independent Management Services after we reached out to him several times.

“We have to work with that, give them a chance, but I want everybody to speak up for the things that’s wrong,” said Andrus.

Meantime, Greene said The Freedom Bloc welcomes tenants who need help standing up against their property management, city and government officials.

“When the people that live here don’t have agency or don’t have the skills or training, then management takes over and they just do whatever, so we have to give the agency back to the people,” said Greene.

If you’re experiencing problems at your apartment complex, The Freedom Bloc invites you to attend their housing meeting on the first Thursday of every month.