Man collects donations for sick kids to create life-sized plushies while battling cancer

CLEVELAND — University Heights native Michael Shanes is still taking things day by day as he continues to battle stage four colon cancer.

News 5's Caitlin Hunt first met Shanes at the 59th Annual Piston Power Autorama at the I-X Center in March.

Local car enthusiast refurbishes car while battling cancer

There, Shanes had his 1974 Jensen Healey on display. A project he took up as a way to fight back against his cancer diagnosis.

In the months since, Shanes has leaned on family and friends, especially his best friend, Tucker.

Tucker is a Budsie, a life-sized plushie designed by Shanes. Wherever he goes, Tucker goes. The duo takes on doctor's appointments and weddings together. Tucker was even present at the Autorama in March.

"He came to an appointment with me," Shanes said. "I thought it would be funny, but I didn't know how funny. There's a waiting room full of people. We check in. I put him on my lap. All of a sudden, everyone in the room is laughing. That's when I knew we were onto something."

Shanes is fully aware that he and Tucker are an unusual sight to see. He said the duo has brought many smiles to families dealing with childhood cancer.

"I go in with these families," he said. "I think this is very serious now. Tucker takes all the tension out of the room. Everyone seems to relax and chill."

So, Shanes began a mission to bring Budsies to kids in hospitals nationwide.

What started as a simple ask to friends turned into a donation campaign organized by friend Griffin Allen. The latest campaign raised $15,290, which is the largest single donation in the history of the Budsies company.

"We all created this roaring fire of awareness and appreciation to say 'Hey! If you've been dealt this cancer card. Here's somebody who is a role model on how to handle it," Allen said.

The money raised should purchase about 100 kits for kids to create their new best friend.

"Kids can draw whatever," Shanes said. "They can draw their own Tucker or a seven-headed dragon. It could be a walking piece of birthday cake. Whatever they can draw, this company can turn into a plushie."

Shanes and Tucker are celebrating two years of friendship this year. Having a buddy to squeeze and carry throughout his cancer battle has changed Shanes for the better.

"There really aren't words," he said. "I think about it all the time, how hard it would be for me without him. He's a game changer."

Shanes is still collecting donations for Budsies. Click here for more information.