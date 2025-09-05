Man faces charges after dogs attacked 4-year-old, killed family's dog

LORAIN, Ohio — Police have identified the suspected owner of a pair of dogs they say terrorized a south Lorain neighborhood, attacking a 4-year-old and killing another family’s dog.

According to police reports, a man is facing charges for animals running at large, violating registration and rabies vaccination requirements and additional penalties for keeping or harboring animals that caused serious physical harm.

On Aug. 21, officers responded to Palm Ave for reports of two dogs running loose through the neighborhood. They attacked a 4-year-old boy, scratching and biting his face and head, before a neighbor kicked them off. They then ran down the street and fatally attacked another family’s dog.

The attack happened two weeks after a different family said their dog was attacked by the same animals.

Neighbors have been calling for accountability for the owner of the dangerous dogs.

'It’s pitiful:' Lorain neighbors call for accountability after dogs attack 4-year-old, kill family's dog

Pamela Velez and Pedro Flores said their home has been too quiet since the death of their dog, Peyton.

“I’m still trying to let her out in the morning. But she’s just not here,” Velez said.

Flores added, “I would put her in the car and she was there all the time with me. I’m going to miss her on my rides now.”

Photo provided by Pedro Flores Peyton

The couple said their 5-year-old collie mix was in their backyard, surrounded by a high chain link fence, when the two loose dogs came charging down the street two weeks ago. Flores had just left the house to bring his two great-grandchildren home when a neighbor warned Velez about the animals.

She said by the time she got into the house and tried to retrieve Peyton, the dogs had climbed the fence and were attacking her.

“Once she realized, and those dogs came over the fence, she was protecting. She was protecting the yard and she was protecting me,” said Velez.

She said in a matter of minutes, the police arrived and shot and killed the attacking dogs. Peyton died from her injuries.

“I heard her screaming over the phone on my car. So I turned around and it was over by the time I got here,” Flores said.

A police report details how, through days of interviews and evidence collection, investigators were able to identify the owner of the dogs. A video taken by a neighbor showed a man picking up the dogs after the previous attack. The license plate on the vehicle helped officers develop a lead. Witnesses told investigators the driver of that vehicle had up to eight dogs in his house and lived directly next to an in-home daycare.

The suspected owner has not been formally charged and News 5 is not naming him at this time.

Peyton’s family said they want to see the man prosecuted fully.

“I don’t know what kind of final judgement they’ll get,” Flores said. “People don’t put too much value on dogs, but we do. It was our dog.”

They believe the owner should have taken responsibility earlier.

“I just wish something else would’ve happened and she still could be here,” said Velez.

Police said the owner could also face stiffer penalties in civil court if the victims decide to pursue damages.