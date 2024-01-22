Man meets Amazon driver that delivered his package and an act of kindness

MENTOR, Ohio — A homeowner got to meet the Amazon driver who stopped and shoveled the man’s ramp while making a delivery last week.

Around noon Monday afternoon, Don Wheeler was surprised by a knock at his door, and when he opened it, he was shocked to see the Amazon driver from days before.

“I was wondering if I was ever going to meet you again, and I rushed to the door to see you,” said Wheeler.

Don Wheeler and Gequan Fletcher first crossed paths last week when Fletcher was delivering a package for Amazon to Wheeler’s house and provided a bonus service.

“I’m coming up, I said, 'Hmm this rampway is snowed in.' I'm like, 'I’ll take the stairs,'” Fletcher said. “I delivered a package, take a picture of it, make sure it's there. Look over, I’m like, 'Well there's a shovel here. So, I said I might as well just shovel it for him really quick.'”

Because Wheeler is limited to a wheelchair, that snowed-in ramp shut him off to outside world. In the past, it would take him hours, sometimes days, to clear himself. But, the surprise delivery of Fletcher's simple act of service restored Wheeler’s hope in humanity.

“What touched me the most and when I came out and thanked you, you just smiled and kept going. You weren’t like, 'Tag me on this, tag me here.' That told me that it came from the heart, you were raised properly,” Wheeler said to Fletcher.

Fletcher responded by telling Wheeler he was never looking for recognition.

News 5 later learned that Fletcher shoveled a couple of homes in the neighborhood, and it’s something he does often.

“I don’t know — it's to be as heartwarming towards another human being a gesture, a simple gesture, you know, a smile, a high five to me, it was just shoveling snow,” said Fletcher.

For Fletcher, it’s just a simple deed.

“I didn't really think that this would get this popular as much as I thought it would. So, I’m just looking out for another human being. Greatly appreciate it,” said Fletcher.

While for people like Don, it’s the bit of humanity he needed.

“The world needs a little more of you in it, its growing and diving fast, it touched my heart and my heart cried in joy,” said Wheeler.