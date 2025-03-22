Medina community continues search for answers in Christion Olson's death

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio — A community refuses to stop fighting for justice in the death of 18-year-old Christion Olson, who was found badly beaten in Brunswick Hills last July after a graduation party.

“Someone knows something, and we just want them to come forward,” said his father, Christopher Olson.

According to Brunswick Hills Police, on July 12, 2024, Christion went to a party on Topaz Lane that night and got injured. Investigators said his friends did not know how he was injured and drove him home. The next morning, his parents, Christopher and Rochelle, said he looked like he had been hurt and stopped breathing shortly after. Eventually, investigators ruled his death a homicide.

What happened to Christion Olson? Family seeks public help to find how teen died

RELATED: What happened to Christion Olson? Family seeks public's help to find out how Medina County teen died

It's been eight months since his death, and the family feels there has not been any progression in the case.

“I think they're handling it in a way thinking my son was either on drugs or hit by a car. Instead of the suspicious homicide, it was ruled two days after his death,” said Rochelle.

Leaving the family stuck in July with questions they are fighting to get the answers to.

“I will never forget what they did to him, but I will forgive them. And I just want them to know they need to come forward because we're all suffering,” said Christion’s Grandmother, Sarah Howard.

Howard said she misses her grandson's presence more than anything.

“I don't know how much longer I'll be here, but I can tell you I miss my daily phone calls from my grandson,” said Howard.

Family, friends and neighbors walked around Brunswick Hills yelling Christion's name.

Hoping to reach the right person.

“They need to see the pain in our face[s], the hurt in our eyes and the love that my son had from the community... hopefully someone who knows something and seen something will say something,” Christopher said.

Despite Christion’s brief time with his family, his impact will forever be remembered.

“He was a great kid, he was a hard worker, he was...he was an empathic child, and he was everything that you would want in a son,” said Christopher.

And giving up is not an option for his family.

“The more that we're heard and the more we can get his name out puts more pressure on somebody to have a moral compass to do the right thing,” said Rochelle.

If you have any information that could help solve the case, please contact the crime stoppers tipline at 216-252-7463.

you can also submit a tip anonymously at "25 crime dot COM."

