'Modesty Closet' grows at Ashtabula church, community event happening this weekend

ASHTABULA — A church in Ashtabula County is making an impact in the community, one sermon and one outfit at a time.

Pastor Michael Cline Sr. of Pentecostal Community Church recently contacted me on Facebook to share an update on the church’s Modesty Closet, a free clothing ministry that has grown since its launch in February.

News 5's previous story:

Pentecostal Community Church in Ashtabula launches program to clothe visitors

“Our last story, we had a family drive from Westlake to Ashtabula to donate clothes and they were adamant that they drove,” Cline said. “So we really appreciate your help.”

He said the closet has received so many donations from church members and nonmembers who have learned about the church’s efforts on social media that it now occupies the church’s entire basement.

“We've turned it into almost like a department store. And this year, just in 2026, we've had over a thousand people that have come through the closet and have used it. It's been tremendous growth… tremendous opportunity to meet our community and help people,” Cline said.

In addition to clothing, Cline said the church has received donations of household items and school supplies for children.

“And to see them get a new outfit, a new backpack, have the school supplies, you know, that everybody else has. You can see a change and you see a smile on their face. Their attitude changes,” Cline said. “And who knows where that leads to them in life? And if we can be a small part of that, I believe that's what God called the church to be.”

On Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., the church will host a free clothing and shoe giveaway open to everyone. A free hot dog meal, including chips, snacks and bottled water, will also be provided. The church is located at 5909 Shepard Road in Ashtabula.

News 5 Cleveland The church's community event is Saturday, Oct. 24 from noon to 2 p.m.

Cline said the effort is the church’s way of building connections and spreading the Good News.

“We want people to feel that everyone here in our congregation cares for them on a personal level,” Cline said.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.