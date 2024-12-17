More time needed on Akron mayor's plan to review use of force policy

AKRON, Ohio — For the second week in a row, dozens of protestors could be seen standing outside Akron City Hall as city council prepared to begin their regular meeting.

Meanwhile, inside council chambers, the seats were filled with Akron community members and representatives from Akron’s Fraternal Order of Police.

“What has the city of Akron become that a 15-year-old needs to carry a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine for protection? Yet some of you on this body, and some in the community believe the police are the problem,” said a member of Akron’s Fraternal Order of Police.

A big topic of conversation among Akron residents is Mayor Shammas Malik's plan to review the Akron Police Department's use of force policy.

“We the residents of Akron would like to know why suddenly the city wants to bring in an outside firm to review and investigate APD’s use of force policy. Where was this energy, this same energy two and a half years ago when Jayland Walker was taken from us?” one resident asked.

Some residents even questioned why there needs to be another study.

“The city has this strange, and maybe the council, habit of doing a study, putting money into a study. I’m not against a study but putting money into it without any implementation,” said one Akron resident.

If passed, the mayor’s plan would include a well-known equity law firm and a policing consulting organization to help conduct a review of APD’s use of force policy.

Although the team would not focus on any one specific incident, they would assess the police department’s policies, training, and accountability systems, as well as examine the community's perceptions of public safety.

Still, some people said they aren’t on board.

“You’re willing to spend taxpayer’s money for this evaluation instead of making use of attorneys in the state of Ohio that are willing to do it pro-bono,” said one resident.

Malik briefly mentioned his plan during Monday’s city council meeting, challenging city council to move forward with his use of force policy.

“We’ve been trying to implement those studies, and we will continue to,” said Malik.

Meanwhile, Malik and his administration also faced backlash from Councilman Eric Garrett, who is accusing the law department of leaking Garrett’s proposed legislation to fire the officer involved in the shooting death of Jazmir Tucker.

“Less than one hour after I submitted my request, it was leaked to the FOP Madam President,” said Garrett.

“I need to have a conversation with the law department and find out exactly what happened. But there is nothing, nothing, nothing that would stop the Councilman from bringing another resolution. But the councilman withdrew it himself,” said Malik.

City council said they’re planning more opportunities for discussion before voting on the mayor’s plan.