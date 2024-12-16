Akron City Council to decide on mayor's plan to review use of force policy

AKRON, Ohio — On Monday, Akron's City Council will make a final decision on whether to approve the mayor's plan for a review of the Akron Police Department's use of force policy.

The meeting comes after 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker was killed in a police-involved shooting Thanksgiving night.

The mayor's plan would include a well-known equity law firm and a policing consulting organization to help conduct this review. The plan will be introduced at Monday night's city council meeting.

Mayor Shammas Malik's plan calls for the city to work with law firm Paul, Weiss and the consulting group 21 CP Solutions for this review.

The team will be led by former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

They will assess the police department’s policies, training, and accountability systems, as well as examine the community's perceptions of public safety.

They will not focus on any one specific incident; instead, they will review past incidents, meet with city stakeholders, department leadership, and community members to gather feedback and address concerns while also improving trust and transparency.

Last week, Akron City Council discussed the need for change and open dialogue when it comes to the police department following the death of Tucker.

“Let's engage in some diversity training because we're talking about more than just the fact that we're killing, but we're killing black boys and black men,” said Linda Omobien, Council Member at large.

“At some point in time, everybody has to come to the table and understand that we don't all agree, but we got to strike a balance and now it's that time or it's never going to come,” said Councilwoman Jan Davis

There is a lot of tension right now between Akron police and the community.

Over the weekend, Malik wrote on Facebook that he’s been made aware of threats against specific officers and the entire police department.

He added that the city would "work to hold those making threats accountable when they constitute criminal conduct."

During last Monday's Council meeting, Akron Police Union President Brian Lucey also addressed the threats made toward officers.

“However, I must also make it clear that any threats intimidation or attacks that our officers will not be tolerated and will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately. Our officers serve and protect this community daily often at a great personal risk and they deserve the same protection in return,” said Lucey.

If approved, the review process is expected to take five to six months. Once complete, the group will then provide a list of recommendations to the city to address the issues found.



