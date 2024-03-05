Movie shot in North Canton wraps filming

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Hollywood visited North Canton this past week. News 5 first gave you an inside look at the film "Takedown," written and directed by North Canton native Eddie McClintock, in January.

The movie shoot just wrapped up on Sunday. Throughout his career, McClintock has been in hit TV shows like Warehouse 13 and No Good Nick, but in recent years, he's decided to step behind the camera to write and direct. Takedown will be his second film. His first was Miracle at Manchester, which was released last year.

"All in all, these people are volunteering, and it's been a good experience," said McClintock. "I think we are getting what we need to have a cohesive story."

Takedown is based on McClintock's high school years as a troubled teen trying to balance life between wrestling, his passion for the arts, and parents with mental health challenges. He's playing a role loosely based on his father. McClintock hopes this movie helps teenagers develop the courage to ask adults for help while overcoming adversity.

"So, if a kid could watch this and go, 'Oh, ok, I am kind of feeling that same way,' it's ok to talk about it," McClintock added. "Or they watch the film with their parents and not have to feel so alone."

Scenes occurred at locations all across the North Canton area, like The Reserve at Stone Creek. The event center typically hosts weddings, but owner David Reese is thrilled to have "a movie set" added to his list.

"It's going to be fun and say oh, I know where that is!" said Reese. "I was a big fan of Warehouse 13, so I watched Eddie McClintock for years when he was on that show. Just having the extras and seeing them come in and talking to each other because they know each other from different films, it's fun."

McClintock said bringing movie sets outside of Hollywood is vital to keep introducing new people to the industry.

"There's people interested in films from all over the place and they want to know what it's like to be involved and they never get an opportunity," said McClintock. "I just want to thank the people of North Canton for being so supportive. Hopefully I make something that can help somebody."