Navy veteran jumped into action to help Tusky Valley bus crash victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jason Peterson felt a calling to serve our country. He spent four years in the U.S. Navy, worked on a submarine and experienced underwater firefighting training.

The 46-year-old man from Buckeye Lake, east of Columbus, comes from a military family and takes pride in being a veteran.

"Fight for something other people aren't willing to do. Be the protector when others don't want to be be," Peterson said.

That protective nature kicked in on the morning of Nov. 14. On his way to work, Peterson witnessed the aftermath of a deadly chain-reaction crash on I-70 involving five vehicles, including two semis and a charter bus carrying students and band members from Tusky Valley High School.



"I saw the flames and they were big, so I drove my truck up on the median around traffic and got up front where the accident occurred and jumped out and the bus was on fire, multiple explosions," Peterson said.

Peterson immediately raced towards the burning bus and found the driver, Don Wagler, just outside the door. His leg was broken in four places.

"He really wasn't boisterous and just appeared to be in shock and he was closing his eyes and I said, 'You need to stay with us. Stay awake. Stay awake,'" Peterson told News 5.

Fearing the fire would keep spreading, Peterson and a Gahanna police officer carried Wagler about 50 yards to safety, possibly saving him from even more serious injuries.

"With the explosion in the bus and the way things were going, I was just afraid the entire bus was going to go up," Peterson said.

Peterson then rushed over to a badly injured Tusky Valley teen and performed CPR, but tragically, the boy passed away.

Peterson, a father of two girls, fought through the tears as he expressed repeatedly that his heart goes out to the teen's family.

"He wasn't alone, I guess that's the best thing to remember," Peterson said. "I just wish I could have done more."

Students Jeffery Worrell, John Mosley and Katelyn Owens were killed. Parent chaperones Kristy Gaynor and Shannon Wigfield and teacher David Kennant were killed in an SUV that was trailing the bus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi, driven by a 60-year-old Zanesville man, was following too closely as traffic slowed on the highway, leading to the five-vehicle crash.

Wagler's daughter, Valerie Wichert, released a statement expressing her gratitude towards Peterson.

"We are so grateful to Jason for stopping to help our dad and others from the bus. God definitely had him at the right place that morning and we are forever thankful," she said.

Those aware of Peterson's actions have called him a hero, but the Navy vet downplayed that title.

"I'd do it again. I wouldn't even hesitate," he said.

Jason said he has been meeting with a trauma counselor to help him cope with everything he experienced on the highway.

"The biggest thing is the mental images of things," he said.

A man who served our country and stepped up once again in the face of danger said he felt compelled to act, and so, he did.

More than two weeks after the tragedy, he said his thoughts remain with all of the families affected. He said he can only hope someone would try to help him or his family if they were involved in a serious accident.

"I can say it 100 more times. Think about if it was your family. Don't just drive by. Try."