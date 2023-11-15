4 PM: NTSB update on fatal Tuscarawas Valley High School bus crash investigation

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board will be speaking to the media for the first time about its investigation into the fatal charter bus crash on I-70 near Columbus Tuesday that claimed the lives of three Tuscarawas Valley High School students, one teacher and two parents.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy will brief the media on the safety investigation into the multi-vehicle highway crash on I-70 in Etna, Ohio. The briefing will take place at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also expected to speak during the NTSB media briefing; an OSHP official said they hope to send more information sometime Wednesday about the other drivers involved, and they are hopeful to have an explanation for how the crash happened by the end of the week.

The charter bus had 54 band members, parents and teachers on board from the Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools, according to the Tuscarawas OSHP office.

The fatal crash happened at about 8:52 a.m. Tuesday and involved a total of five vehicles, one of which was the charter bus, according to Lt. Nate Dennis with OSHP.

There were initial reports from an emergency official that a semi-truck rear-ended the charter bus, but that has not been officially confirmed by OSHP or NTSB.

From the bus, 18 people were transported to seven area hospitals. Dennis said at a later news conference that 15 of those taken off the bus were children.

"We have to break down what exactly caused the crash in regard to which vehicle struck which vehicle and what the sequence was within that crash at the time of the incident," said Dennis.

