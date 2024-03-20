New dash camera video shows teenagers reportedly driving recklessly down I-90 before causing fatal crash

CLEVELAND — We're following through after 44-year-old Michelle Wall was killed after two teens in a reported stolen Jeep crashed into her head-on.

On Sunday, March 17, Euclid Police were chasing the teens when the driver crashed at E. 156th Street and Calcutta Avenue in Cleveland.

Now, the 17-year-old driver is facing 10 counts in juvenile court, including murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, weapons charges, felonious assault, receiving stolen property, and failure to comply.

The chase began near E. 222 Street and North Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid. A former police officer and professor of criminal justice and policing at Widener University examined the chase with News 5.

"This is why we need law enforcement, because we need to apprehend individuals in our society who engage in reckless and violent criminal acts," said Kalfani Ture, a former officer and policing expert at Widener University.

The SUV weaves through dozens of other cars on I-90 before exiting at E. 156th Street and crashing into Michelle Wall's vehicle.

"The highway was heavily trafficked, that wasn't medium traffic, it looked like there were a lot of cars on the road. And someone who is willing to take flight in such a reckless manner is not considerate of other life," said Ture.

Ture continued, "This particular fatality, may cause the command staff, chief of police, Euclid Police Department to reconsider this policy."

“Why chase and why steal cars? Why chase and why steal cars," said Michael Barnes, Michelle Wall's oldest son.

News 5 confirmed three different high-speed chases out of Euclid in seven days. Euclid Police sent News 5 dash camera footage from a different chase on March 12.

In that incident, the suspect was reportedly on the run after being involved in a shooting on Gay Street. Officers said the driver was reportedly shooting from the car and reached speeds of 120 miles per hour.

On March 11, Euclid Police were involved in a chase through multiple cities after 18-year-old Jerome Curry reportedly shot another man. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is still looking for Curry.

"The rescinding of pursuit policies around the country is just for that reason. There have been too many fatalities," said Ture.

On Wednesday, Euclid Police, were not available for an interview on their pursuit policy.

"My heart and my condolences go to this family, who, instead of going to church service, have to plan a funeral," said Ture.