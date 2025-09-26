New Parma superintendent, new levy: But what about that Old Parma Senior High School Lot?

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma City School District is officially entering a new chapter.

They're kicking off the school year with a new superintendent.

It all comes as the district works to navigate real challenges—including recent school closures and various ongoing financial setbacks.

Dr. Scott Hunt says he is ready to take on the top role.

He says he's always loved working with children, and his goal throughout his career has been to enrich lives and improve the education system.

Hunt admits that Parma is a large district, experiencing significant change.

But one of his top priorities in the immediate future is passing a levy.

With the 2025-2026 school year in full swing, Parma parents and residents are sharing their thoughts and hopes.

"I feel like it's a good change with new leadership," Jessica Poe said.

"They need to keep up on the school system. Education is super, super important," Michael Macerelli of Parma said.

Walking the halls inside at the old Parma Park Elementary School, Hunt is ready to get to work.

"It's a new year, it's a new start. This is great. Kids are in school. Teachers are teaching. We're here, and we are ready," Hunt said.

Hunt says he's aware of folks' ongoing concerns in the district, but he feels optimistic about what needs to be done to succeed.

"Hope is the word, right. We have to be dealers in hope for our community," Hunt said.

Hunt has over 35 years of educational experience.

He has worked in nearly every capacity — as a teacher, counselor, superintendent, and adjunct professor.

The Girard, Ohio, native is well aware of the district's history and what the future holds.

Hunt is currently laser-focused on passing the upcoming 10-year emergency operating levy.

"There have been some challenges here especially in terms of raising operating dollars. It's no secret that we're going to be on the ballot asking for operating dollars. And really it becomes about kind of re-branding this. Like, we're saying we want our community to invest in the future," Hunt said.

The proposed levy would generate approximately $23 million annually over a 10-year period.

If the levy is passed, it would cost Parma homeowners an additional $20 per month on a $100,000 home.

It's something residents like Macerelli say is a no-brainer for the future of the city and the district.

"I don't care if it costs me a few extra dollars. I want the best education possible for the children," Macerelli said.

Hunt says it's critical to pass this levy.

It will avoid potential program and transportation cuts, building closures, layoffs and further avoid being under some sort of fiscal caution or watch from the state come the 2027 calendar year.

"I know it can be done in Parma," Hunt said.

However, the last time Parma passed a levy was in 2011.

Hunt says despite the challenge, he succeeded under similar circumstances.

"At Cardinal Local in Geauga County it had been 25 years since a new operating levy had passed. And we passed one in 2018. I believe it took three times," Hunt said.

In a "switch-aroo" of sorts, Hunt is taking over for former Parma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Smialek.

Smialek served in that role for seven years before heading to Pickerington School District in the Columbus area.

Hunt was most recently the interim superintendent there.

"We just kind of talked about kind of the dynamics of some of the situations here. Some of the things that might be challenges and how we could help each other to overcome goals," Hunt said.

As Hunt is adjusting to his new role, we're also asking the question that seemingly all of you want answered.

What is going on with the former Parma Senior High School lot?

It has been vacant since the former school was demolished in 2023.

"There's no solid plan yet. After a month—certainly I thought about this, but I think in the future, there's certainly an opportunity for us, for a potential building at some point. I don't know what that would look like," Hunt said.

Is there a possibility of a "Super Parma High School" one day in that property?

Hunt said, "that's certainly a possibility. A possibility of having a campus. Maybe house our K-8. Again there's no solid plan here."

Hunt says Normandy High School and Valley Forge High School will remain unchanged.

No changes are happening at either.

They plan to clean up the old Parma Senior High site in the near future.

When the time is right for additional changes, he says they will consult with residents about what should go in that space.

However, for now, it's about securing immediate funding and enhancing the education landscape.

Hunt encourages parents and students to continue sharing their thoughts.

He says the district must concentrate on the fall and securing those additional operating dollars for the upcoming November ballot measure.

Hunt says the key to passing this levy is rebranding it.

It should not be perceived as a tax.

However, he suggests that it should be viewed as an investment in the future of the city and the success of its children.

He says when schools thrive, the community thrives.

They already have a very successful career and technical education program that serves hundreds of students and prepares them for the workforce.

It's something the taxpayers do not foot the bill for.

He says strong schools attract families.

Hunt promises to have open dialogues and meetings with everyone as the year progresses.