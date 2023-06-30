New proposal for West Side Market includes more public space, upgraded infrastructure

CLEVELAND, Ohio — New details are emerging about how a historic Cleveland landmark could see new life. Thursday, the city and a newly formed nonprofit presented their final recommendations for the West Side Market master plan.

The proposal includes infrastructure updates long-sought by vendors, as well as increased public seating and amenities meant to help the aging market better serve a modern world. It would pump more than $44 million into overhauling the iconic Ohio City anchor.

“Really, it’s an extraordinary location,” said Cathy McCutheon.

The now Brook Park resident grew up on W. 25th Street and has been a loyal West Side Market customer for 70 years. She said the vendors were always willing to help her single mother when money was tight.

“The vendors became friends,” she explained. “We lived on welfare. On Saturdays, the owner of BJ’s would have saved all of the ends of the rolls of lunchmeats, so they were in odd shapes and sizes. And that’s what he would sell to us. That was pretty personal.”

McCutcheon and her husband attended a public meeting on Thursday to learn more about the market’s future. It turned 110 last year. For several decades, the city has repeatedly attempted to revive the historic institution as it’s struggled to operate with declining infrastructure and revenue.

In summer 2022, the City of Cleveland announced it would retain ownership of the property but turn over the reins of day-to-day management to a newly formed nonprofit called the Cleveland Public Market Corporation (CPMC).

“[We’re] really focused on figuring out how we can operate the market in a way that meets the new nonprofit vision, keeps the market authentic and frankly meets the bottom line so the market can operate self-sufficiently,” said Jessica Trivisonno, who was designated as the city’s West Side Market strategist by Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration.

She explained the nonprofit will be able to leverage new funding from grants, donors and events. Additionally, it can operate separately from the priorities of the city’s political leaders.

The nonprofit, along with city representatives and market vendors, has been developing a master plan over the last year. Despite other failed revitalization efforts over the years, many said they are optimistic about the most recent proposal.

“There have been discussions and plans for many years and [vendors] feel like those promises have not been kept. So the test will be - will the plan be implemented?” said Ted Spitzer of Market Ventures, Inc., the consulting firm assisting with the market masterplan.

In recent years, neglected maintenance has led to issues with plumbing, electricity, vendor booths and heating and cooling systems in the century-old building. More than two-thirds of the total estimated costs would go to essential building improvements, including roof, HVAC and electrical upgrades.

“You want to see a maintenance plan, not just bandaids when it hits, just to have it managed correctly,” said Don Whitaker, the owner of D.W. Whitaker Meats and the president of the United West Side Market Tenants Association (UWSMTA).

Another $14 million would go to other improvements. Presenters Thursday explained they want to add a shared commercial kitchen in the basement, so vendors could prepare food on-site. A renovation of the North Arcade would include a food hall with space for 12 businesses and a bar. Additional seating would be added to an outdoor plaza and the East mezzanine, along with event space and a teaching kitchen for educational classes.

“It will overall just be a better customer service experience for people who aren’t necessarily coming into grocery shop - more tourism function,” said Ruby Thomas, who operates Ohio City Pasta inside the market.

In the past year, the market was nearly one-third vacant and had a $700,000 operating loss. Despite the challenges, it attracted 800,000 visitors, beating out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a top attraction.

For that reason and its place as a nostalgic slice of the city, leaders said they’re determined to restore it to its former glory. Loyal customers said they hope the transformation can balance the market’s history with its future.

“This is really a taste of the real Cleveland,” said McCutcheon. “And I don’t want it to be so sophisticated that it loses its authenticity.”

City Council will need to sign off the master plan recommendations and approve the transfer of management to the nonprofit. If all goes according to plan, that could happen by January.