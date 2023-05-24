New Summit County Sheriff's body cam shows Akron protesters being sprayed with chemicals

AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video has been released from protests last month in Akron. The video shows Summit County Sheriff’s deputies spraying protesters with chemicals just days after the Jayland Walker decision.

At first, it appears the sheriff’s SWAT team is standing by and making a line to clear the streets.

“Stay out of the street,” yelled law enforcement.

It was the Copley Road protest which is the focus of a federal lawsuit.

Just before 8 p.m. on April 19, Summit County sheriff’s SWAT team mixes in with Akron police officers.

"Get your baby back,” yelled a protester.

In less than five minutes on this deputy’s body camera video, tear gas is at the ready.

"We need you out of the street, back up, back up!" yelled law enforcement.

Just a few minutes pass before police and deputies put on gas masks as they tell protesters, "This is your final warning.”

The SWAT team also used pepper spray and smoke bombs.

People who were there tell News 5 Investigators the majority were people who lived in the neighborhood.

According to a sheriff’s office report, about 60 cars blocked roadways and drivers couldn’t get by.

That adults and children were seen hanging out of windows in moving cars.

The sheriff’s office says people weren’t following orders to get onto the sidewalk, and some threw rocks, bottles of water and dog feces, hitting four deputies.

The Akron Bail Fund filed a federal lawsuit against the city alleging, in part, unnecessary police violence.

After the suit was filed, Akron was restrained under a court order from using chemical irritants on non-violent protesters.

The federal lawsuit was filed one day after the Copley Road protests and claims unconstitutional policies, practices and actions by the city of Akron have been going on since the beginning of July 2022, right after Jayland Walker’s death.