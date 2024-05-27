New Veterans Memorial unveiled in North Ridgeville to a grateful community

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — A patriotic parade through the streets of North Ridgeville marched from the city's high school to the new Veterans Memorial at the corner of Bainbridge Rd. and State Route 83.

"Today is for those that didn't come back," said Alan Friedner, a U.S. Army veteran and North Ridgeville resident.

Watch News 5's original Report where Mark Steinbrunner explained plans to build the Veterans Memorial

North Ridgeville Veterans Memorial to break ground next month

Friedner was one of hundreds on hand to witness the memorial's unveiling, which included VFW Post 9871's Color Guard raising the American Flag, a rifle salute and playing of the Taps by high school band members Logan Jones and Ethan Stanulet. Guest speakers included North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran and Mark Steinbrunner, president of the memorial's board.

"What does this day mean to you," I asked Friedner. "It means that the city is finally recognizing not only the most current (veterans) but all those back to the Revolutionary War who've had the members of the city in each of the conflicts that this country has been in."

The memorial includes a fountain surrounded by plaques of local service members killed in action.

"Just honor them... and that's a good thing," Friedner said.

While Friedner served during Vietnam, he said he never saw action.

"I had a number 4 draft number, so it was do that or go to canda and i wasn't raised that way," Friedner said.

Watch News 5's original report when leaders held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Veterans Memorial

North Ridgeville holds ceremonial groundbreaking for veterans memorial

Friedner purchased two pavers for a fundraiser that helped build the memorial. One paver marks his military service. The other is for his father, who also served in the U.S. Army.

"He's 94 right now," Friedner said. "He'll be 95 in October".

Monday's rainy weather ended, allowing for planned flyovers, including F-16s and WWII-era bomber planes.

"38,000 of my brothers and sisters never came home," said Edward Rose Rundel, a U.S. Air Force veteran who once lived in North Ridgeville. "It's for them."

Rose Rundel served during the Korean War.

"I learned more in the military than I ever did in school," Rose Rundel said.

Rose Rundel said living in North Ridgeville as a younger man on a family farm and witnessing the memorial's dedication was incredible.

"They've got a wonderful church system here. The school system. This is what America's all about. Look at the people how they showed up for this," Rose Rudnel said.

Rose Rundel's family surprised him with a paver to honor his service. His grandchildren took a photo pointing to the unique brick.

Rose Rundel Family The Rose Rundel family surprised their loved one, Edward Rose Rundel, with a paver at the newly unveiled North Ridgeville Veterans Memorial. Rose Rundel said, "that's what it's all about- family." The memorial honors those killed in action and those who are still living.

"Really, it's hard to put into words what you feel about your family... That's what it's all about… family," Rose Rundel said. "God first, family second, (and) then friends."

Watch News 5's original report previewing the Memorial Day unveiling

A promise made, a promise kept: North Ridgeville Veterans Memorial unveiling Monday with flyovers

There are still some finishing touches at the memorial, including the installation of conflict stones. Friedner said he hopes many generations will come to find comfort at the site.

"After I'm long gone maybe my boys will come up here. One lives in South Carolina. One lives in Texas... and they'll come up and visit their grandfather's brick and my brick."

For more information on the North Ridgeville Veterans Memorial, click here. Pavers can still be purchased by clicking here.