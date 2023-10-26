'No excuses, just unacceptable': Trey Sukey's family devastated by his sudden death

ELYRIA, Ohio — For the first time, we're hearing from the family of Trey Sukey, the 30-year-old shot and killed while riding his motorcycle.

‘If everybody was like Trey, none of this stuff would happen like this,” said his cousin, Adam Sukey. “It’s just awful.”

Investigators said the suspect, 24-year-old Isaiah Makuch, threatened and shot at other motorcyclists before shooting Trey during what they believe was a mental health crisis.

Makutch appeared in court Thursday.

Adam is still in shock over the sudden death of his cousin Trey Sukey.

“It’s devastation,” Adam said. “He was taken from us for no reason. It’s devastation.”

Adam said Sukey moved back to Elyria from Detroit last year. He added that Sukey left Detroit to get away from increasing gun violence.

“He wanted to leave the craziness of Detroit because everyone knows what this world has come to, and he was coming here to start new beginnings and get a job,” Adam added.

Tuesday evening, Sukey’s bright future was taken away from him. In a security video given to News 5 by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, investigators said 24-year-old Isiah Makuch, in a white Honda, shot and killed Sukey while he was riding on a motorcycle on Lake Avenue. Investigators said prior to shooting Sukey, Makuch also threatened another couple on a motorcycle near Amherst, then shot at another motorcyclist minutes later, hitting the bike and not the driver.

Makuch is now charged with two felonies, including aggravated murder.

Friends and family said Sukey loved riding and giving back to the Elyria community. He was part of the non-profit motorcycle organization “Worthless Nuts.” John Novak said the group raises money to give back to underprivileged children.

“The life left in front of him still could have helped so many people, so many children,” said Novak. “He was just a very, very loving man.”

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said it thinks Makuch was having a mental health crisis, where he believed a motorcycle gang was after him, which spurred the deadly series of events. Adam said regardless of the possible reason, he's never getting his cousin back.

“No reason, no excuses, no nothing,” Adam said. “Just unacceptable.”

Makuch’s bond is set for $2 million, $1 million for each felony charge. If Makuch posts bond, he’s required to undergo mental screening and wear a GPS monitor upon leaving jail. If convicted, Makuch could face life in prison.

If you would like to help the Sukey family pay for funeral expenses, click here.