North Canton nonprofit giving grieving parents the gift of time, has big plans in the coming years

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and a North Canton nonprofit is helping provide hope and healing for families in this space.

In October of 2024, I brought you the story of Ashlie’s Embrace.

Named in honor of their daughter, who was stillborn, Erin and Tony Maroon created the nonprofit to put Cuddle Cots into every hospital across the country.

The cooling cots give families the gift of time with their babies who are born sleeping.

North Canton mother on a mission to get CuddleCots in every hospital

Last weekend, I had the honor of emceeing their annual fundraiser.

They expressed gratitude to all the families and supporters who helped them raise $75,000, far exceeding their goal.

Over the past 10 years, Ashlie’s Embrace has donated more than 360 cuddle cots, which means more than 9,000 loss families have been able to spend more time with their babies to grieve and know they’re not alone in this heartbreaking journey.

Erin said they have big plans in the coming years.

"What's next for Ashlie's Embrace is doubling our impact over the last 10 years," she said. "We see every hospital having a cuddle cot within the next four to five years!"

Erin said they're also incredibly grateful for a $1.25 million grant from the Adam R. Scripps Foundation this past year, which she said is helping them scale their operations, enhance technological and system efficiencies, and strengthen support for grieving families.

Erin said Ashlie’s Embrace started as a way for her to have somewhere to put her grief, but has grown into so much more.

“It’s no longer just about Ashlie,” she said. “That was our mission initially, but it’s now also about all the almost 100 babies who we’ve honored over the last 10 years. Every time I see their names on a plaque (every Cuddle Cot has a dedication plaque), or I organize a spreadsheet with family names on it – I remember their stories, the hospital it went to, the parents’ names – and they’re all etched in my heart just like Ashlie’s.”

She said they all inspire her to keep going and fighting to make sure every hospital has a Cuddle Cot, and that no family has to experience the pain of not getting enough time to say ‘goodbye,’ to grieve, and to honor their baby taken too soon.

