North Ridgeville restaurant celebrates community spirit with fundraiser for school lunches

For the second year in a row, Between The Bun restaurant in North Ridgeville held a fundraiser to help pay down school lunch debt in the North Ridgeville City School District.

Co-owners John and Lacia Rutherford said the event, held March 2, which included a raffle, raised $1,966.46. Lacia said this week the business will hand over a check for $2,000 to the school district.

Lacia Rutherford The fundraiser was held Sunday, March 2.

“We are sincerely grateful for the incredible generosity of the businesses, the community and the customers of Between the bun. You are all beacons of hope and inspiration,” the business said on its Facebook page. “We feel blessed to live and have a business in a City that embodies the spirit of compassion and kindness!”

Last year, I interviewed Lacia Rutherford and school cafeteria cashiers when the restaurant donated more than $1,800.

At that time, Lacia said that as a parent of school-aged children, she could relate to families' struggles and wanted to turn the restaurant’s first anniversary into an opportunity to help the community.