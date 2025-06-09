North Union Farmers Market gets new vehicle after fire

CLEVELAND — The North Union Farmers Market in Shaker Square will continue to bring food to Northeast Ohioans this summer, thanks to generous donations from the community.

News 5 reported in April that the non-profit's delivery truck was destroyed by fire.

Since then, nearly $50,000 was raised to help the organization purchase a new vehicle.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Emma Visnic, North Union Farmers Market's Communications and Marketing Director, about the outpouring of support.

"It felt so good to realize how many people are impacted by and care about the markets," said Visnic.

The vehicle is the backbone of operations, helping transport fresh produce and other items to serve thousands of customers across the Greater Cleveland area.

"We carry a lot of equipment from tents and tables and materials for the tabletop signage and a lot of it needs to be housed in these vehicles taken to each market," said Visnic.

Following the April 19 fire, North Union Farmers Market is taking extra precautions to protect its new vehicle.

"Shakers Square did let us know we are in a bit of a blind spot for all their new cameras that they've installed here, and while there is lighting, they've asked us to move so we're going to be at Shaker Square right behind our offices."

The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating the case as arson.

Meanwhile, North Union Farmers Market will operate at 10 different locations across Northeast Ohio this summer. To view the schedule of upcoming markets, click here.