Northeast Ohio homeowners anxiously awaiting lawmakers' decisions on bills that could save their homes

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — News 5 is continuing to follow the decades-long fight in Northeast Ohio that is now playing out in our state capital. Some neighbors who live in Brunswick and Strongsville fear they will lose their homes if the Boston Road Interchange project becomes a reality.

Supporters of the interchange said it's needed to alleviate traffic and make the area safer. On Wednesday morning, Senate Bill 155 had its third reading in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Senate Bill 155 would repeal language added to the Ohio state transportation budget by state representative Tom Patton (R-Strongsville). In March 2023, News 5 reported that Patton added the language to the transportation budget that would require highway access ramps at least every 4.5 miles between cities with populations higher than 35,000.

Some think the language would pave the way for highway access on Boston Road. If passed by the Senate, SB 155 could allow Boston Road homeowners Shrea Kellums and Sue Mazzola to stay in the homes they've lived in for decades.

"You can't even be present with your family when you're constantly worrying about what is going to happen. Am I going to lose my home?" said Mazzola.

Mazzola and Kellums have "Homes Not Highways" signs in their yards and information packets in hand, filled with information about the proposed interchange. The women tuned in to the Senate Transportation Committee meeting Wednesday. There was no opponent testimony at the third reading of the bill.

"They said it was for traffic congestion and safety. Well, if they truly meant that, why wouldn't they be there to defend it?" said Mazzola.

Rep. Patton said Wednesday that the City of Strongsville didn't send anyone to testify against SB 155 because the traffic congestion and safety issues on Route 82 in Strongsville speak for themselves.

"As I mentioned to the Governor, this will be the poster child for this safety project," said Patton.

On Wednesday, News 5 reached out to Strongsville City Council and Mayor Tom Perciak, but the city did not respond for comment. In June, Councilman Jim Carbone told News 5 that the project had a long way to go.

"It really is the beginning phases of many phases and many years ahead of us," said Carbone.

In December 2023, NOACA unanimously passed a resolution against the interchange. On Wednesday, Patton said he would like NOACA to order a new federal highway administration safety study.

"From NOACA's perspective, I think the biggest and strongest argument was, we have an existing interchange policy, and this law just didn't comply with it," said Aaron Harrison, NOACA board member.

For Mazzola and Kellums, the fight to save their property presses on. And now, the clock is ticking on a decision from state lawmakers, "we're hoping it gets done before the end of this year because if not, we have to start all over again," said Kellums.