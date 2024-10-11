'Norwayne Strong' shirts bring community together after tragedy

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — It's been a busy week at the Illusion Screen Company in Wooster.

The team has been filling over 2,000 orders for their red 'Norwayne Strong' shirts.

All sales are going to the family of local teen Aurora Krahenbuel. The 14-year-old died in a car crash on October 4 when a 17-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle.

Norwayne High School honors 14-year-old killed in crash

Owners Mandy Maibach and Jen Shirey are Norwayne graduates and knew they had to do something when they heard about the tragedy.

"It makes your heart hurt," Shirey said. "I can't imagine."

The two decided to use their t-shirt and design talents to help the Krahenbuel family.

Within 24 hours, Shirey and Maibach had designed a shirt, placed it online for order, and had 400 order requests.

"We knew we would have an outpouring of support," Maibach said. "But, we have truly been overwhelmed."

It's been a week of long hours and heavy lifting for the company to fill those orders. But, the owners said it was worth it as close to $11,000 have been raised for the Krahenbuel family.

"This is our community," Maibach said. "This is how we roll. No matter what it is. This community is like no other."

Illusion Screen Printing Company is selling the shirts for a limited time. Orders close Friday at midnight. To place an order, click here.