Not a fan of your home's new property value? Here's how you can challenge it

CLEVELAND — Monday night marks the first of a series of informational sessions for Cuyahoga County homeowners looking to challenge their newly proposed 2024 property values.

It comes after the county completed its state-mandated reappraisal, which occurs every six years and saw an average property value increase of 32%.

It's the first reappraisal since the hot housing market that occurred during the pandemic, forcing buyers to submit offers well over the asking price.

Those county community meetings are slated to run this week from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:



July 29: Saint Agnes Our Lady of Fatima, 6800 Lexington Ave., Cleveland

July 30: Tri-C Eastern Campus Theatre, 4250 Richmond Road, Highland Hills

July 31: Tri-C Western Campus Theatre, 11000 W. Pleasant Valley Road, Parma

Aug. 1: Urban Community School, 4909 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

How to fight county appraisal

Cuyahoga County property owners can estimate your change in property taxes by using the calculator here. You can also look at nearby home sales that the county used to set the new values.

If you want to submit an informal appeal, you must do that by Aug. 30. You can find the form and instructions here. The county expects to respond to informal appeals by early December.

"If you feel you can’t sell your home for the value that is proposed on the notice, we want to hear from you and we want to know why," Lisa Rocco, Director of Operations for the Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office, said.

If you're appealing, you must provide at least one of the following documents: A recent appraisal. A purchase agreement and closing statement. Construction costs for a new home. Pictures of damage or repair needs, with cost estimates from contractors.

Six other nearby counties – Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Portage and Stark – are wrapping up a similar reappraisal process.